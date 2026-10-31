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Serie B - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 13:30 Stadio Renzo Barbera

DAZN and LaB Channel will broadcast Palermo vs LR Vicenza live. Both platforms hold Serie B rights for 2026/27. Here are your TV and streaming options.

How to watch Palermo vs LR Vicenza with a VPN

Travelling abroad? Geographical restrictions may prevent you from accessing your usual streaming services. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.



A VPN such as ExpressVPN creates a secure, encrypted online connection. By virtually changing your location to a country where broadcasters show the match, you can bypass geographical restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

At Palermo's Stadio Renzo Barbera, Filippo Inzaghi's Palermo face Fabio Gallo's LR Vicenza in Serie B. A gulf separates them in the table, but both need points for very different reasons.

Top of the table, Palermo have underlined their ambitions with attacking strength and consistent results. They won four of their last five league games before a 3-3 draw against Pisa.

LR Vicenza sit 16th and need points to avoid slipping further towards the danger zone. Gallo knows the Barbera is a difficult place to play, but his team need results after an inconsistent start to the season.

On the road, Palermo beat Empoli 4-2 and Mantova 2-0. Vicenza ended a difficult spell with a 2-0 win over Empoli, but a 2-1 defeat against Modena in the last round halted their momentum.

The league leaders want to strengthen their position. Vicenza are fighting to climb the table. Here is where to watch live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Filippo Inzaghi has yet to announce Palermo's official line-up. No information is available on injured or suspended players. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For LR Vicenza, Fabio Gallo has yet to reveal his selections for the away match. No information is available on unavailable players or those one booking away from suspension. He will announce the final squad shortly before the game.

Recent form

Palermo have four wins and a draw from their last five Serie B games. They drew 3-3 against Pisa most recently, having beaten Carrarese 2-1 and Mantova 2-0 away from home. Across those five matches, they scored twelve goals and conceded nine.

By contrast, LR Vicenza have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five Serie B matches. A 2-1 loss to Modena in the last round followed their 2-0 win over Empoli. Vicenza scored six and conceded eight in those five games, with their defending still the biggest concern.

Previous meetings

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Coppa Italia Palermo PAL 2 LR Vicenza LRV 2 FT 1 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only recorded previous meeting came on 5 August 2018, when Palermo and LR Vicenza drew 2-2 in the Coppa Italia. No other recent meetings between the sides are available.

League table

At the top of Serie B sit Palermo, while LR Vicenza are 16th.

NordVPN

Download and install: Sign up for ExpressVPN or another reliable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app to your device. Connect to a server: Open the app and select a server in a country where broadcasters show the match. For example, if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server. Clear your cache: Your browser may store your previous location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to make sure the change takes effect. Start streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website or app and watch the match.

How to get your VPN working on your TV

Want to watch on the big screen? You can set up your VPN on a TV or stream from another device.