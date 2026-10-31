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Serie B
team-logoPalermo
Stadio Renzo Barbera
team-logoLR Vicenza
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Watch Palermo v LR Vicenza live today: who is showing the match on TV and streaming it live?

Palermo vs LR Vicenza
Palermo
LR Vicenza
Serie B

How to watch the Serie B match between Palermo and LR Vicenza, with kick-off time and team news

United StatesDCTV
United KingdomDCTV
IrelandDCTV
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Serie B - Game Week 10
Stadio Renzo Barbera

DAZN and LaB Channel will broadcast Palermo vs LR Vicenza live. Both platforms hold Serie B rights for 2026/27. Here are your TV and streaming options.

DAZN

DAZN

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LaB Channel

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How to watch Palermo vs LR Vicenza with a VPN

Travelling abroad? Geographical restrictions may prevent you from accessing your usual streaming services. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

A VPN such as ExpressVPN creates a secure, encrypted online connection. By virtually changing your location to a country where broadcasters show the match, you can bypass geographical restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

At Palermo's Stadio Renzo Barbera, Filippo Inzaghi's Palermo face Fabio Gallo's LR Vicenza in Serie B. A gulf separates them in the table, but both need points for very different reasons.

Top of the table, Palermo have underlined their ambitions with attacking strength and consistent results. They won four of their last five league games before a 3-3 draw against Pisa.

LR Vicenza sit 16th and need points to avoid slipping further towards the danger zone. Gallo knows the Barbera is a difficult place to play, but his team need results after an inconsistent start to the season.

On the road, Palermo beat Empoli 4-2 and Mantova 2-0. Vicenza ended a difficult spell with a 2-0 win over Empoli, but a 2-1 defeat against Modena in the last round halted their momentum.

The league leaders want to strengthen their position. Vicenza are fighting to climb the table. Here is where to watch live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Palermo vs LR Vicenza Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Inzaghi

Filippo Inzaghi has yet to announce Palermo's official line-up. No information is available on injured or suspended players. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For LR Vicenza, Fabio Gallo has yet to reveal his selections for the away match. No information is available on unavailable players or those one booking away from suspension. He will announce the final squad shortly before the game.

Recent form

PAL

PAL - Form

BSP
W2-1
EMP
W2-4
MAN
W0-2
CAR
W2-1
PIS
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LRV

LRV - Form

VER
L2-1
PIS
L0-3
BEN
D2-2
EMP
W0-2
MOD
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Palermo have four wins and a draw from their last five Serie B games. They drew 3-3 against Pisa most recently, having beaten Carrarese 2-1 and Mantova 2-0 away from home. Across those five matches, they scored twelve goals and conceded nine.

By contrast, LR Vicenza have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five Serie B matches. A 2-1 loss to Modena in the last round followed their 2-0 win over Empoli. Vicenza scored six and conceded eight in those five games, with their defending still the biggest concern.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

PalermoDrawLR Vicenza
1
0
0
Coppa Italia
Palermo badge
Palermo
PAL
2
LR Vicenza badge
LR Vicenza
LRV
2
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded previous meeting came on 5 August 2018, when Palermo and LR Vicenza drew 2-2 in the Coppa Italia. No other recent meetings between the sides are available.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PalermoPalermoPAL
97202111+1023
D
W
W
W
W
2
ModenaModenaMOD
106221810+820
D
W
W
L
W
3
Ascoli Calcio 1898 FCAscoli Calcio 1898 FCASC
9531166+1018
W
W
D
D
W
4
MantovaMantovaMAN
105321511+418
D
L
W
L
W
5
PisaPisaPIS
94321813+515
D
D
W
W
D
6
BeneventoBeneventoBEN
104331410+415
L
D
W
D
W
7
SudtirolSudtirolSUD
103521110+114
D
L
D
L
D
8
Calcio PadovaCalcio PadovaBSP
104241011-114
D
W
W
L
L
9
Hellas VeronaHellas VeronaVER
93331613+312
W
D
D
L
W
10
AvellinoAvellinoAVE
93331310+312
D
L
D
W
L
11
CremoneseCremoneseCRE
103341011-112
W
W
L
L
D
12
CesenaCesenaCES
102621114-312
D
W
L
D
L
13
Virtus EntellaVirtus EntellaVEN
102441112-110
L
D
L
W
D
14
CarrareseCarrareseCAR
9315910-110
W
L
W
W
L
15
S.S. ArezzoS.S. ArezzoARE
9315919-1010
L
L
W
D
L
16
LR VicenzaLR VicenzaLRV
92341217-59
L
W
D
L
L
17
Juve StabiaJuve StabiaJUV
93339908
L
W
W
D
D
18
SampdoriaSampdoriaSAM
102261018-88
W
L
D
L
L
19
EmpoliEmpoliEMP
9216815-77
L
L
D
L
L
20
CatanzaroCatanzaroCAT
101361122-116
D
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

At the top of Serie B sit Palermo, while LR Vicenza are 16th.

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download and install: Sign up for ExpressVPN or another reliable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app to your device.
  2. Connect to a server: Open the app and select a server in a country where broadcasters show the match. For example, if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server.
  3. Clear your cache: Your browser may store your previous location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to make sure the change takes effect.
  4. Start streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website or app and watch the match.

How to get your VPN working on your TV

Want to watch on the big screen? You can set up your VPN on a TV or stream from another device.

  • Smart TVs and Fire Sticks: Most TVs and Android devices, such as Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV, have native VPN apps. Search for your VPN provider in your TV's app store, sign in and connect as you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku and consoles: These devices often do not support VPN apps directly. The simplest solution is to use Smart DNS, usually available in your VPN account settings, or mirror or cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

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