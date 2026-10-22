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Conference League
team-logoPafos FC
Geroskipou Stadium
team-logoRiga FC
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Watch Pafos FC vs Riga FC Conference League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Pafos FC vs Riga FC
Pafos FC
Riga FC
Conference League

How to watch the Conference League match between Pafos FC and Riga FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Geroskipou Stadium

Today's game between Pafos FC and Riga FC will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Pafos FC vs Riga FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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Pafos FC host Riga FC at Geroskipou Stadium in Geroskipou in a UEFA Conference League fixture that carries weight for both clubs.

Ricardo Sa Pinto's side come into this game off the back of a goalless draw with APOEL Nicosia in the Cyprus League, a result that followed their 3-1 defeat to Atalanta in their previous Conference League outing. Pafos have shown they can compete across all fronts this season, but they will need to sharpen up at home to keep their European ambitions on track.

Riga FC arrive in Cyprus in strong form. Adrian Gula's side beat SK Super Nova 2-1 in the Virsliga just days ago, and they drew 1-1 with Kairat Almaty in their last Conference League match. The Latvian club have been consistent in domestic competition and will travel with confidence.

In the Conference League table, Pafos sit in 32nd place while Riga FC occupy 19th, meaning Riga carry a standings advantage into this fixture. Both clubs will see this as a chance to move in the right direction.

Founded in 2014 through a merger of two Paphos clubs, Pafos FC have risen quickly through Cypriot football to establish themselves as a genuine force in the First Division and on the European stage. Riga FC, under Gula, have built a side capable of grinding out results on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Pafos FC vs Riga FC live.

How to watch Pafos FC vs Riga FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pafos FC vs Riga FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Sa Pinto

Ricardo Sa Pinto takes charge of Pafos FC for this Conference League fixture, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Adrian Gula leads Riga FC into this away fixture. As with Pafos, no probable lineup or squad availability details have been confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest team news ahead of the match.

Form

PAF

PAF - Form

AEK
W0-1
AEL
L0-2
ANO
W1-3
ATA
L3-1
UES
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RIG

RIG - Form

SKS
W0-1
FKJ
W0-1
FKT
W0-2
KAL
D1-1
SKS
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Pafos FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with APOEL Nicosia in the Cyprus League on October 19. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Atalanta in the Conference League and beat Anorthosis 3-1 away in the Cyprus League. Across those five matches, Pafos scored five goals and conceded six.

Riga FC have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Virsliga win over SK Super Nova on October 18, and they drew 1-1 with Kairat Almaty in the Conference League on October 15. Riga have also claimed wins at FK Tukums 2000, FK Jelgava, and SK Super Nova during this run, scoring nine goals and conceding four across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Pafos FC and Riga FC. This Conference League fixture will serve as the first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League table, Riga FC sit in 19th place while Pafos FC are in 32nd, meaning Riga hold a stronger position in the standings heading into this match. A positive result for either side would shift the dynamic between them in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pafos FC vs Riga FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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