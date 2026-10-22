Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Geroskipou Stadium

Today's game between Pafos FC and Riga FC will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Pafos FC vs Riga FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Pafos FC host Riga FC at Geroskipou Stadium in Geroskipou in a UEFA Conference League fixture that carries weight for both clubs.

Ricardo Sa Pinto's side come into this game off the back of a goalless draw with APOEL Nicosia in the Cyprus League, a result that followed their 3-1 defeat to Atalanta in their previous Conference League outing. Pafos have shown they can compete across all fronts this season, but they will need to sharpen up at home to keep their European ambitions on track.

Riga FC arrive in Cyprus in strong form. Adrian Gula's side beat SK Super Nova 2-1 in the Virsliga just days ago, and they drew 1-1 with Kairat Almaty in their last Conference League match. The Latvian club have been consistent in domestic competition and will travel with confidence.

In the Conference League table, Pafos sit in 32nd place while Riga FC occupy 19th, meaning Riga carry a standings advantage into this fixture. Both clubs will see this as a chance to move in the right direction.

Founded in 2014 through a merger of two Paphos clubs, Pafos FC have risen quickly through Cypriot football to establish themselves as a genuine force in the First Division and on the European stage. Riga FC, under Gula, have built a side capable of grinding out results on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Pafos FC vs Riga FC live.

How to watch Pafos FC vs Riga FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ricardo Sa Pinto takes charge of Pafos FC for this Conference League fixture, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Adrian Gula leads Riga FC into this away fixture. As with Pafos, no probable lineup or squad availability details have been confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest team news ahead of the match.

Form

Pafos FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with APOEL Nicosia in the Cyprus League on October 19. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Atalanta in the Conference League and beat Anorthosis 3-1 away in the Cyprus League. Across those five matches, Pafos scored five goals and conceded six.

Riga FC have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Virsliga win over SK Super Nova on October 18, and they drew 1-1 with Kairat Almaty in the Conference League on October 15. Riga have also claimed wins at FK Tukums 2000, FK Jelgava, and SK Super Nova during this run, scoring nine goals and conceding four across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Pafos FC and Riga FC. This Conference League fixture will serve as the first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League table, Riga FC sit in 19th place while Pafos FC are in 32nd, meaning Riga hold a stronger position in the standings heading into this match. A positive result for either side would shift the dynamic between them in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pafos FC vs Riga FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: