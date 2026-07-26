Liga MX - Game Week 2 Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Today's game between Pachuca and Queretaro FC will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 9:06 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

The TV channel and live stream options for Pachuca vs Queretaro FC in the United States are listed below.

Pachuca host Queretaro FC at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca as Liga MX Apertura 2026 continues. Los Tuzos welcome Gallos Blancos to Hidalgo in what shapes up as a fixture between two sides at very different points on the table.

Benjamin Mora's Pachuca arrive in strong form, sitting fourth in the Apertura standings after a run of results that has underlined their credentials as genuine contenders this season. A 3-0 victory over Club Universidad Nacional in their most recent outing gave the home side real momentum heading into this match.

Queretaro FC make the trip to Hidalgo in a far more precarious position. Esteban Gonzalez's side sit 15th in the Apertura table and head into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat to CF America. The visitors have struggled for consistency and will need a significant improvement to trouble a Pachuca side full of confidence.

The head-to-head record between these clubs at this venue leans in Pachuca's favour. Los Tuzos have generally had the upper hand in recent meetings, and the home crowd at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo will be expecting another positive result.

For Queretaro, this is the type of away day that can define a season. A result here would ease the pressure building around their Apertura campaign, but they arrive as underdogs against a side that has found its rhythm.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Pachuca vs Queretaro FC, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Pachuca vs Queretaro FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pachuca are managed by Benjamin Mora for this fixture. No confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been made available at this stage, and the team news section will be updated closer to kick-off.

Queretaro FC head coach Esteban Gonzalez also has no confirmed squad information available at this time. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added as they are released.

Form

Pachuca arrive in excellent form, recording four wins from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 3-0 victory over Club Universidad Nacional. Earlier in that five-match run, Los Tuzos also beat Toluca 2-0 and claimed a 1-0 win away from home against the same opponents, scoring eight goals and conceding just two across those five games.

Queretaro FC's recent record is more mixed, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 loss to CF America. Gallos Blancos did claim a 3-1 win over Necaxa earlier in that run and drew back-to-back matches against Cruz Azul and Mazatlan FC, each finishing 1-1.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw in February 2026, with Queretaro FC as the home team. Before that, Pachuca won 2-0 as the home side in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Liga MX, Pachuca have two wins, Queretaro FC have one, and two matches have ended level, with Pachuca scoring five goals and Queretaro FC scoring three in that period.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Pachuca are currently fourth while Queretaro FC sit 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pachuca vs Queretaro FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: