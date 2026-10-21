Liga MX - Game Week 13 21 Oct 2026 - 23:00 Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Today's game between Pachuca and Cruz Azul will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 11:00 PM.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Pachuca host Cruz Azul at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the campaign.

Benjamin Mora's side arrive off the back of a defeat to Monterrey, a result that halted any momentum they had been building. Pachuca sit 14th in the Apertura standings, and three points at home would go a long way toward pulling them away from the lower reaches of the table.

Cruz Azul come into this match in better shape. Joel Huiqui's side are fifth in the Apertura table, and their most recent outing produced a commanding 5-0 win over FC Juarez. That result signals a side capable of putting teams away when the conditions are right.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight, with results going both ways across recent meetings. Cruz Azul have the edge in away fixtures at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo, but Pachuca will back themselves in front of their own supporters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul live.

How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Benjamin Mora has not confirmed a probable lineup for Pachuca ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Cruz Azul, Joel Huiqui has also not confirmed a starting XI, with no injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Pachuca head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Monterrey, and they were also beaten 1-0 by Santos Laguna earlier in the run. The one win in that sequence came away at Atlante, with Pachuca winning 3-0. Mora's side have shown they can score, drawing 3-3 with Necaxa, but their overall points return across the five matches reflects a team that has struggled for consistency.

Cruz Azul arrive in stronger form, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. The most recent result was a 5-0 victory over FC Juarez, which followed a 3-3 draw with Club Universidad Nacional. Huiqui's side also drew 3-3 with Toluca and lost 1-0 to Monterrey and 2-0 to Inter Miami CF in the Campeones Cup. The goals-for column shows Cruz Azul's attacking output has been high, though the defensive record across those five games remains mixed.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place in April 2026, when Pachuca won 2-1 at Cruz Azul's ground in a Liga MX fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cruz Azul hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Pachuca's two. The five meetings have produced a combined 12 goals, and results have been closely contested throughout.

Standings

Cruz Azul sit fifth in the Apertura standings, placing them firmly in contention for a playoff position, while Pachuca are 14th and looking to put distance between themselves and the bottom of the table. The gap in league position makes this a fixture where the home side carry more urgency.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: