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Major League Soccer
team-logoOrlando City
Inter&Co Stadium
team-logoToronto FC
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Orlando City vs Toronto FC Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Orlando City vs Toronto FC
Orlando City
Toronto FC
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and Toronto FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 25
Inter&Co Stadium

Today's game between Orlando City and Toronto FC will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Orlando City vs Toronto FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

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Orlando City host Toronto FC at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with playoff implications for both sides as the 2026 regular season enters its final stretch.

Martin Perelman's Lions arrive in strong form. Orlando have won three of their last five MLS matches, including a 2-3 victory at Atlanta United on September 9 and a 1-0 home win over San Diego FC four days earlier. They sit sixth in the Eastern Conference and are pushing hard for a top-seed finish.

Toronto FC travel to Florida off the back of a morale-boosting result. Robin Fraser's side beat Nashville SC 2-1 on September 9, ending a run that had seen them draw 4-4 with Chicago Fire and share points with New York City FC. The win lifted them to tenth in the East, though the gap to the playoff positions remains a concern.

The contrast in form makes this a fascinating fixture. Orlando have the home advantage and the momentum, but Toronto have shown they are capable of producing results on the road this season.

TV channel and live stream options for this MLS fixture are listed below.

How to watch Orlando City vs Toronto FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Orlando City vs Toronto FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Perelman

Martin Perelman has not confirmed any injuries or suspensions for Orlando City ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Robin Fraser is similarly without confirmed team news for Toronto FC. No absences, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest squad details as the match approaches.

Form

ORL

ORL - Form

CHI
L1-2
RSL
W2-1
MIN
D3-3
SDI
W1-0
ATL
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
TFC

TFC - Form

CLT
D3-3
MIA
W1-2
NYC
D1-1
CHI
D4-4
NSC
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Orlando City head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win at Atlanta United on September 9, which followed a 1-0 home victory over San Diego FC on September 5. A 3-3 draw with Minnesota United and a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake also feature in the run, with a 1-2 defeat to Chicago Fire FC the only blemish. Perelman's side have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Toronto FC arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on September 9, ending a run that included a 4-4 draw with Chicago Fire FC and a 1-1 draw with New York City FC. Fraser's side also beat Inter Miami CF 2-1 away from home and drew 3-3 with Charlotte FC in that stretch. Toronto have scored eleven goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Orlando CityDrawToronto FC
3
0
2
Major League Soccer
Toronto FC badge
Toronto FC
TFC
4
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
4
Toronto FC badge
Toronto FC
TFC
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Toronto FC badge
Toronto FC
TFC
1
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
1
Toronto FC badge
Toronto FC
TFC
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Toronto FC badge
Toronto FC
TFC
0
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
2
FT
11Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on October 18, 2025, when Toronto FC beat Orlando City 4-2 at home. Before that, Orlando won 4-2 at Inter&Co Stadium in March 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Orlando City hold three wins to Toronto's two, with the sides having shared a combined 17 goals across those fixtures.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2416534819+2953
L
D
W
W
W
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
2412845944+1544
D
D
W
L
D
3
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
2412483930+940
W
L
W
D
W
4
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2311664433+1139
D
D
D
D
W
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
2411674233+939
W
D
W
W
D
6
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
2494114156-1531
W
W
D
W
L
7
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
238784956-731
L
L
D
W
D
8
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
2486104139+230
W
W
W
D
D
9
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
247893733+429
L
D
D
D
L
10
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
2461173843-529
W
D
D
W
D
11
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
2361073037-728
W
D
L
L
D
12
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
2476113248-1627
L
D
L
D
L
13
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2465133541-623
L
W
L
L
L
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2464142943-1422
L
D
L
W
W
15
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2456133150-1921
L
L
L
D
W
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Orlando City currently sit sixth while Toronto FC are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs Toronto FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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