Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Inter&Co Stadium

Today's game between Orlando City and Toronto FC will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Orlando City vs Toronto FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

Orlando City host Toronto FC at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with playoff implications for both sides as the 2026 regular season enters its final stretch.

Martin Perelman's Lions arrive in strong form. Orlando have won three of their last five MLS matches, including a 2-3 victory at Atlanta United on September 9 and a 1-0 home win over San Diego FC four days earlier. They sit sixth in the Eastern Conference and are pushing hard for a top-seed finish.

Toronto FC travel to Florida off the back of a morale-boosting result. Robin Fraser's side beat Nashville SC 2-1 on September 9, ending a run that had seen them draw 4-4 with Chicago Fire and share points with New York City FC. The win lifted them to tenth in the East, though the gap to the playoff positions remains a concern.

The contrast in form makes this a fascinating fixture. Orlando have the home advantage and the momentum, but Toronto have shown they are capable of producing results on the road this season.

TV channel and live stream options for this MLS fixture are listed below.

How to watch Orlando City vs Toronto FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin Perelman has not confirmed any injuries or suspensions for Orlando City ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Robin Fraser is similarly without confirmed team news for Toronto FC. No absences, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest squad details as the match approaches.

Form

Orlando City head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win at Atlanta United on September 9, which followed a 1-0 home victory over San Diego FC on September 5. A 3-3 draw with Minnesota United and a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake also feature in the run, with a 1-2 defeat to Chicago Fire FC the only blemish. Perelman's side have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Toronto FC arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on September 9, ending a run that included a 4-4 draw with Chicago Fire FC and a 1-1 draw with New York City FC. Fraser's side also beat Inter Miami CF 2-1 away from home and drew 3-3 with Charlotte FC in that stretch. Toronto have scored eleven goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on October 18, 2025, when Toronto FC beat Orlando City 4-2 at home. Before that, Orlando won 4-2 at Inter&Co Stadium in March 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Orlando City hold three wins to Toronto's two, with the sides having shared a combined 17 goals across those fixtures.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Orlando City currently sit sixth while Toronto FC are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs Toronto FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: