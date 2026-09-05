Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Inter&Co Stadium

Today's game between Orlando City and San Diego FC will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Orlando City vs San Diego FC is available to stream live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every Major League Soccer match in 2026. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Orlando City host San Diego FC at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with playoff implications for both sides as the 2026 campaign enters its final stretch.

Martin Perelman's Lions sit ninth in the Eastern Conference and need results at home to keep their postseason push alive. Their last five matches have been a mixed picture, with draws and a defeat against Chicago Fire FC disrupting what had been a reasonable run of form.

San Diego FC arrive in Florida as one of the more in-form sides in the Western Conference. Mikey Varas's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over LA Galaxy and a 3-0 dismantling of Colorado Rapids in MLS.

The expansion club have added further firepower to their squad. Veteran striker Cedric Bakambu, formerly of Villarreal and Real Betis, signed for San Diego on a free transfer ahead of the 2026 playoff push, bringing European pedigree to a side already showing real ambition.

Orlando will draw on home support at Inter&Co Stadium, where they have shown the ability to score freely. A 3-3 draw with Minnesota United in their most recent outing underlined both their attacking threat and their defensive vulnerability.

For TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Orlando City vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin Perelman has not confirmed any injuries or suspensions for Orlando City ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Mikey Varas is similarly without confirmed team news for San Diego FC. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced by the visitors at this stage. Further squad details are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Orlando City have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 3-3 at home against Minnesota United in MLS on August 30, a result that followed a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on August 22. A 1-2 defeat to Chicago Fire FC on August 19 sits in the middle of the run, with a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati and a Leagues Cup win over Atletico de San Luis completing the five. Orlando have scored ten goals and conceded eight across those matches.

San Diego FC carry strong momentum into this game, winning four of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over LA Galaxy in MLS on August 30, which followed a 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids on August 23. A 3-1 defeat to Portland Timbers on August 20 is the only blemish in the run, with a 1-0 win at Los Angeles FC and a 3-2 Leagues Cup victory over Puebla rounding out the five. Varas's side have scored thirteen goals and conceded seven across those matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Orlando City and San Diego FC are recorded in the available dataset. San Diego FC are an expansion club and the two sides have not yet faced each other in MLS competition.

Standings

Orlando City currently sit ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference. San Diego FC occupy eighth place in the Western Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: