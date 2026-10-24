Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Inter&Co Stadium

Today's game between Orlando City and New York City FC will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Orlando City vs New York City FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. For the 2026 season, Major League Soccer discontinued its standalone Season Pass and integrated all match coverage directly into a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning no additional fee beyond the base subscription is required to watch this fixture.

Orlando City host New York City FC at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the postseason picture sharpens.

Martin Perelman's Lions come into this game with genuine momentum. A 4-1 win over DC United in their most recent outing gave Orlando a statement result, and they will look to carry that form into a fixture where three points could strengthen their grip on a playoff berth.

Pascal Jansen's NYCFC arrive in Florida in poor shape. Three defeats in their last five MLS matches, including a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF, have left the Boys in Blue scrapping to stay in postseason contention with time running short.

Orlando sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, within reach of improving their playoff position. NYCFC are twelfth, on the outside looking in and in desperate need of a result on the road.

The home side carry the advantage of form and venue, but NYCFC's situation demands a response. This is a fixture that matters acutely to both clubs, for very different reasons.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando City vs New York City FC live.

How to watch Orlando City vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin Perelman has not confirmed a probable lineup for Orlando City ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pascal Jansen's NYCFC are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with no injury or suspension details available for the away squad. Further information on both sides will be added as it is released.

Form

Orlando City have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing produced an emphatic 4-1 victory over DC United, and they also claimed a 3-2 win over Columbus Crew during this run. The Lions drew 3-3 with Toronto FC and suffered back-to-back 4-2 defeats to Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution, underlining a defensive fragility that has cost them points across the stretch.

NYCFC have taken one draw and three losses from their last four completed MLS matches in this run, with their most recent result a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Inter Miami CF and 2-1 to Chicago Fire FC. The Boys in Blue also drew 2-2 with Atlanta United and lost 1-0 to Red Bull New York, scoring five goals and conceding six across the five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when New York City FC hosted Orlando City and won 5-0. Before that, Orlando claimed a 2-1 victory at home in July 2025, and NYCFC won 2-1 in New York in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, NYCFC hold three wins to Orlando's one, with one match ending level.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Orlando City's seventh-place position keeps them inside the playoff conversation, while NYCFC's twelfth-place standing leaves them on the outside with little room for error as the regular season draws to a close.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: