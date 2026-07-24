Today's game between Orlando City and Nashville SC will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Orlando City vs Nashville SC is available to watch live on Apple TV. All MLS regular season fixtures stream exclusively through the platform as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional Season Pass fee required. Watch live on any device with the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices.

Orlando City host Nashville SC at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture that pitches the Eastern Conference's bottom half against its runaway leaders.

Martin Perelman's Lions arrive into this match on the back of a morale-boosting result. Antoine Griezmann scored on his MLS debut as Orlando put four past San Jose Earthquakes without reply, a result that will have lifted spirits considerably after a difficult stretch earlier in the season.

The Frenchman's arrival gives Orlando a new focal point in attack, and the Lions will be eager to show that the San Jose performance was a statement of intent rather than a one-off. At 10th in the Eastern Conference, they need points, and a home game against the division's best side is exactly the kind of test that can define a season.

Nashville SC arrive in Florida as the form team in the East. BJ Callaghan's side have won five consecutive MLS matches, beating CF Montreal 1-0 on July 23 to extend their lead at the top of the table. That result followed a 1-0 win over Atlanta United on July 18, and Nashville have now conceded just once in their last two outings.

The Boys in Gold sit first in the Eastern Conference and have the look of a team that knows exactly what it is doing. Callaghan has built a side that is hard to beat and efficient in front of goal, and they will carry genuine confidence into this road trip.

Orlando's home crowd at Inter&Co Stadium could be a factor. Griezmann's debut has generated real excitement around the club, and the Lions will need that energy if they are to take anything from a Nashville side that has been the model of consistency in 2026.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando City vs Nashville SC, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Orlando City vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Orlando City head coach Martin Perelman has not listed any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Nashville SC manager BJ Callaghan is similarly without confirmed team news, with no injury or suspension concerns reported for the away side. Squad details will be updated as they emerge ahead of the match.

Form

Orlando City have two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was an impressive 4-0 victory over San Jose Earthquakes in MLS on July 23, a result that followed a heavy 6-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati earlier in the season. They also beat Atlanta United 4-1 in the US Open Cup and edged Philadelphia Union 4-3 in the league. Orlando have scored 11 goals and conceded 10 across those five outings.

Nashville SC have won all five of their last matches in MLS. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over CF Montreal on July 23, following a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United on July 18. Earlier in this run, Nashville beat New York City FC 2-1, Los Angeles FC 3-2, and New England Revolution 3-0. The Boys in Gold have scored eight goals and conceded two across that five-match stretch, keeping three clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 21, 2026, when Nashville SC beat Orlando City 5-0 at home in MLS — the most emphatic result in recent head-to-head history. Before that, Orlando won 3-2 at home against Nashville in September 2025, and Nashville claimed a 5-1 victory over Orlando in August 2025. Across the last five fixtures, Nashville hold the stronger record with three wins to Orlando's one, with one additional result going Nashville's way in a US Open Cup tie in May 2025.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC sit first while Orlando City are 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: