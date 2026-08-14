Major League Soccer - Game Week 19 15 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Inter&Co Stadium

Today's game between Orlando City and FC Cincinnati will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati is available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Orlando City host FC Cincinnati at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight in the Eastern Conference standings.

Martin Perelman's Lions return to MLS action after a mixed Leagues Cup campaign. Orlando beat Atletico de San Luis in their final group-stage game on August 12 to close out the tournament, but a defeat to Leon and an earlier loss to Red Bull New York in league play have left their Eastern Conference position under pressure.

FC Cincinnati arrive in better shape. Pat Noonan's side finished the Leagues Cup with back-to-back wins over Pachuca and Club Universidad Nacional before falling to Atlas in their final group game. In MLS, Cincinnati beat San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 as recently as August 2, and they sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The gap in form between these two sides is a factor worth noting. Orlando have won three and lost two of their last five across all competitions, while Cincinnati have claimed three wins in that same span, including a commanding 3-1 victory over Pachuca that announced them as a genuine force in cross-confederation competition this summer.

Orland City's Antoine Griezmann has been a focal point for the Lions in attack, but the team's defensive record has been inconsistent. They have conceded in four of their last five matches across all competitions, and Cincinnati's attacking output — 14 goals in five games — will test that backline.

With Cincinnati sitting four places above Orlando in the Eastern Conference table, this is a fixture that matters for both clubs as the second half of the MLS season takes shape.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Orlando City head coach Martin Perelman has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Cincinnati manager Pat Noonan is similarly yet to confirm his squad details, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI listed at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be reflected here as it becomes available.

Form

Orlando City have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw against Atletico de San Luis in the Leagues Cup on August 12, which ended as a win on penalties or by the competition's tiebreak format. Before that, they lost 1-2 to Leon on August 8 and beat Monterrey 1-2 on August 5 in the same tournament. In MLS, Orlando lost 3-2 to Red Bull New York but had previously beaten Nashville SC 1-0 in late July.

FC Cincinnati have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Atlas in the Leagues Cup on August 12, which followed a 2-0 win over Club Universidad Nacional on August 8 and a 3-1 victory over Pachuca on August 4. In MLS, Cincinnati beat San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on August 2 before losing 2-1 to Columbus Crew in late July. The visitors have scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 23, 2026, when FC Cincinnati beat Orlando City 6-2 at home in MLS — a result that stands as the most decisive in recent history between the sides. Before that, a September 2025 meeting at TQL Stadium ended 1-1. Orlando won 3-1 in Cincinnati in October 2024, while FC Cincinnati took a 1-2 win at Inter&Co Stadium in June 2025 and a 0-1 victory there in May 2024. Across the last five meetings, Cincinnati hold the stronger overall record.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati currently sit sixth while Orlando City are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: