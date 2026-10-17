Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Inter&Co Stadium

Today's game between Orlando City and DC United will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Orlando City vs DC United is available to watch live on Apple TV. As part of MLS's broadcasting arrangement, every regular season match is included within a standard Apple TV subscription.

Orlando City host DC United at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture with real implications for both clubs as the postseason picture takes shape.

Martin Perelman's Lions come into this game with some renewed momentum after beating Columbus Crew 3-2 in their last home outing, though a draw against Toronto FC in their most recent match serves as a reminder that consistency has been difficult to sustain.

DC United make the trip to Florida in poor form. Rene Weiler's side have lost three of their last five competitive matches, including a heavy 4-0 defeat to Inter Miami CF, and their grip on any postseason ambitions is loosening with each passing week.

Orlando sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, still within reach of strengthening their playoff position. DC United are twelfth, needing a result badly to keep any faint hopes alive.

This is a fixture that matters more to the home side in terms of trajectory, but DC United need points just as urgently. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch Orlando City vs DC United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Orlando City head into this fixture under coach Martin Perelman, though no confirmed lineup, injury list, or suspension news is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

DC United are managed by Rene Weiler, and similarly no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Orlando City have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Toronto FC, while their best result in the run was a 3-2 win over Columbus Crew. The Lions also suffered back-to-back 4-2 defeats to Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution during this stretch, underlining the defensive fragility that has cost them points. They lost 2-1 to Columbus Crew in the US Open Cup to round out a difficult period.

DC United have taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 MLS victory over Red Bull New York, but that followed a damaging 4-0 defeat to Inter Miami CF. Earlier in the run, United drew 3-3 with Vancouver Whitecaps and lost 1-2 to Charlotte FC, with a 0-1 friendly defeat to Paderborn also featuring in the five-match period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when DC United hosted Orlando City in an MLS fixture and won 3-2. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in Washington in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Orlando City have the stronger overall record, with three wins to DC United's one, and one draw. The fixture has produced goals consistently, with Orlando's 5-0 win at home in July 2024 standing as the most emphatic result in recent memory.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Orlando City's seventh-place position keeps them in the playoff conversation, while DC United's twelfth-place standing leaves them on the outside looking in with little margin for error.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs DC United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: