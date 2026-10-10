Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Inter&Co Stadium

Today's game between Orlando City and Columbus Crew will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew is available to watch live on Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass. The TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

Orlando City host Columbus Crew at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

The Lions come into this game under coach Martin Perelman having endured a difficult run of results. Three defeats in their last five matches, including back-to-back losses to Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution, have put pressure on their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Columbus Crew arrive in Orlando in far better shape. Coach Laurent Courtois has his side on a strong run, with three wins from their last five MLS outings and a recent victory over Inter Miami CF keeping momentum on their side.

These two clubs met as recently as September in the US Open Cup, with Columbus Crew claiming a 2-1 win. That result will be fresh in the minds of both sets of players as they prepare to meet again in league competition.

Orlando sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, while Columbus are placed twelfth, meaning both clubs have work to do if they want to strengthen their playoff positions before the end of the regular season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch Orlando City vs Columbus Crew with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you tol-e

establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Orlando City are managed by Martin Perelman, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Updates on the away squad's availability will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Orlando City have recorded two wins, no draws, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 defeat to Philadelphia Union, and they also lost 4-2 to New England Revolution the week prior. A 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew in the US Open Cup was sandwiched between those league defeats. The Lions did show positive signs earlier in the run, beating Toronto FC 3-0 and Atlanta United 2-3 away from home.

Columbus Crew have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Inter Miami CF, and they also beat CF Montreal 2-0 on the road. A 2-1 win over Orlando City in the US Open Cup adds to their recent record, though defeats to Red Bull New York and DC United show they are not without vulnerability. Across the five matches, Columbus have shown a consistent ability to find the net.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the US Open Cup on September 16, 2026, with Columbus Crew winning 2-1 as the home side. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 in an MLS fixture at Columbus in April 2026. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, results have been split, with Columbus winning twice, Orlando winning once, and two draws recorded. The fixture has produced goals consistently, with the most emphatic result being a 4-3 Columbus win in September 2024.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Orlando City sit seventh and Columbus Crew are twelfth. Both clubs are in the mix for playoff contention, making this fixture relevant to each side's ambitions for the remainder of the MLS regular season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs Columbus Crew today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: