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Major League Soccer
team-logoOrlando City
Inter&Co Stadium
team-logoChicago Fire FC
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC
Orlando City
Chicago Fire FC
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 20
Inter&Co Stadium

Today's game between Orlando City and Chicago Fire FC will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC is available to watch live on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

Orlando City host Chicago Fire FC at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries genuine weight in the Eastern Conference standings. Martin Perelman's Lions return to league action following a mixed Leagues Cup campaign, while Gregg Berhalter's side arrive with five straight wins behind them.

Orlando's Leagues Cup run was turbulent from the start. They beat Monterrey in their opener but fell to Leon before recovering to defeat Atletico de San Luis in their final group game. Back in MLS, a 3-2 loss to Red Bull New York earlier this month has left their Eastern Conference position fragile.

Chicago come into this game in a different mood entirely. Berhalter's side went through the Leagues Cup without losing, beating Necaxa, Santos Laguna, and Cruz Azul before returning to MLS action with a 2-1 win over Portland Timbers on August 16. Five wins from five across all competitions tells its own story.

Much of Chicago's form has been built around Robert Lewandowski, who has made an immediate impact since joining the club. The Fire have constructed their attack around the Polish striker and the results in the Leagues Cup showed what that can produce when everything clicks.

Orlando sit tenth in the Eastern Conference table, while Chicago are third. The gap between these two clubs in the standings makes this a fixture the Lions can ill afford to lose at home.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC Probable lineups

Orlando City crest
Orlando City
ORL
Formation
Chicago Fire FC crest
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
Chicago Fire FC crest
Chicago Fire FC
CHI

Manager

  • M. Perelman

Orlando City head coach Martin Perelman has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chicago Fire FC manager Gregg Berhalter is similarly yet to confirm his squad details, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI listed at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be reflected here as it becomes available.

Form

ORL

ORL - Form

RNY
L3-2
MON
W1-2
LEO
L1-2
SAN
W2-2
CIN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
CHI

CHI - Form

CLT
W2-1
NEC
W2-0
SAN
W3-1
CRU
W1-2
POT
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Orlando City have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati in MLS on August 15, which followed a 2-2 result against Atletico de San Luis in the Leagues Cup on August 12 — a game Orlando advanced from on the competition's tiebreak format. Before that, they lost 1-2 to Leon on August 8 and beat Monterrey 1-2 on August 5 in the same tournament. In MLS, Orlando lost 3-2 to Red Bull New York on August 1. The Lions have shown they can score goals but have conceded in each of their last five matches.

Chicago Fire FC have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their latest result was a 2-1 MLS win over Portland Timbers on August 16, which came after a 1-2 Leagues Cup victory over Cruz Azul on August 14. Earlier in the run, they beat Santos Laguna 3-1 and Necaxa 2-0 in the Leagues Cup, and defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 in MLS on August 2. Chicago have scored ten goals across those five matches and kept two clean sheets.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Orlando CityDrawChicago Fire FC
1
2
2
Major League Soccer
Chicago Fire FC badge
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
3
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
1
Chicago Fire FC badge
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
3
FT
Major League Soccer
Chicago Fire FC badge
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
0
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
4
Chicago Fire FC badge
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Chicago Fire FC badge
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
1
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
1
FT
7Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on October 23, 2025, when Chicago Fire FC beat Orlando City 3-1 at home in MLS. Before that, Orlando hosted Chicago on May 31, 2025, with the Fire winning 3-1 at Inter&Co Stadium. A 0-0 draw at Chicago on May 4, 2025 separates those two results. Across the last five meetings, Chicago hold the stronger record, winning three times to Orlando's one, with one draw.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
1913423915+2443
W
D
L
W
W
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
1911534636+1038
L
D
W
W
W
3
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
1810263424+1032
W
W
L
L
W
4
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
199372925+430
L
L
D
W
D
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
198473228+428
W
L
W
D
W
6
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
197664645+127
D
W
L
W
W
7
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
197573327+626
L
D
W
W
L
8
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
197483041-1125
L
W
L
L
W
9
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
195952730-324
D
D
W
D
D
10
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
1963103148-1721
D
L
W
W
L
11
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
195592731-420
L
D
W
L
W
12
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
194872633-720
W
D
L
D
D
13
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
1954102835-719
W
W
W
W
L
14
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
1945102536-1117
D
D
L
L
D
15
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
1943122134-1315
W
L
L
D
L
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Chicago Fire FC currently sit third while Orlando City are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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