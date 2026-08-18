Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Inter&Co Stadium

Today's game between Orlando City and Chicago Fire FC will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC is available to watch live on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Orlando City host Chicago Fire FC at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries genuine weight in the Eastern Conference standings. Martin Perelman's Lions return to league action following a mixed Leagues Cup campaign, while Gregg Berhalter's side arrive with five straight wins behind them.

Orlando's Leagues Cup run was turbulent from the start. They beat Monterrey in their opener but fell to Leon before recovering to defeat Atletico de San Luis in their final group game. Back in MLS, a 3-2 loss to Red Bull New York earlier this month has left their Eastern Conference position fragile.

Chicago come into this game in a different mood entirely. Berhalter's side went through the Leagues Cup without losing, beating Necaxa, Santos Laguna, and Cruz Azul before returning to MLS action with a 2-1 win over Portland Timbers on August 16. Five wins from five across all competitions tells its own story.

Much of Chicago's form has been built around Robert Lewandowski, who has made an immediate impact since joining the club. The Fire have constructed their attack around the Polish striker and the results in the Leagues Cup showed what that can produce when everything clicks.

Orlando sit tenth in the Eastern Conference table, while Chicago are third. The gap between these two clubs in the standings makes this a fixture the Lions can ill afford to lose at home.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Orlando City head coach Martin Perelman has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chicago Fire FC manager Gregg Berhalter is similarly yet to confirm his squad details, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI listed at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be reflected here as it becomes available.

Form

Orlando City have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati in MLS on August 15, which followed a 2-2 result against Atletico de San Luis in the Leagues Cup on August 12 — a game Orlando advanced from on the competition's tiebreak format. Before that, they lost 1-2 to Leon on August 8 and beat Monterrey 1-2 on August 5 in the same tournament. In MLS, Orlando lost 3-2 to Red Bull New York on August 1. The Lions have shown they can score goals but have conceded in each of their last five matches.

Chicago Fire FC have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their latest result was a 2-1 MLS win over Portland Timbers on August 16, which came after a 1-2 Leagues Cup victory over Cruz Azul on August 14. Earlier in the run, they beat Santos Laguna 3-1 and Necaxa 2-0 in the Leagues Cup, and defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 in MLS on August 2. Chicago have scored ten goals across those five matches and kept two clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on October 23, 2025, when Chicago Fire FC beat Orlando City 3-1 at home in MLS. Before that, Orlando hosted Chicago on May 31, 2025, with the Fire winning 3-1 at Inter&Co Stadium. A 0-0 draw at Chicago on May 4, 2025 separates those two results. Across the last five meetings, Chicago hold the stronger record, winning three times to Orlando's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Chicago Fire FC currently sit third while Orlando City are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: