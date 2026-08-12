Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 12 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Orlando City and Atletico de San Luis will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Orlando City vs Atletico de San Luis is available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass. The MLS Season Pass is included within a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can access the match at no extra cost. New subscribers can sign up to stream the full Leagues Cup slate. Watch live on Apple TV using the link below.

Orlando City and Atletico de San Luis meet in the 2026 Leagues Cup group stage, with both clubs under pressure to pick up points after difficult opening results in the tournament.

Martin Perelman's Lions have had a turbulent start to their Leagues Cup campaign. After beating Monterrey in their opener, Orlando were beaten 1-2 by Leon on August 8, a result that leaves them needing to respond quickly to stay in contention.

Atletico de San Luis arrive in equally poor shape. Diego Mejia's side have lost both of their Leagues Cup matches so far, first falling 4-2 to Inter Miami — a game in which Lionel Messi returned from World Cup duty with two goals and an assist — and then suffering a 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC on August 10.

San Luis have struggled to contain opponents at this level. They have conceded eight goals across two Leagues Cup outings, and their Liga MX form offers little reassurance, with two draws and two losses in their last four domestic matches.

Orlando, at least, carry more attacking threat. The Lions scored four goals against San Jose Earthquakes and have shown they can hurt teams when the game opens up, though their defensive record across recent weeks has been inconsistent.

With the Leagues Cup group stage format meaning every result carries immediate consequence, this fixture has the feel of a must-win for both clubs. A third defeat would leave San Luis with almost no path to the knockout rounds.

For TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time, everything you need is below.

How to watch Orlando City vs Atletico de San Luis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Orlando City are managed by Martin Perelman. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available for the hosts ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atletico de San Luis are led by Diego Mejia. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further squad news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Orlando City have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 defeat to Leon in the Leagues Cup on August 8, which followed a 1-2 win over Monterrey in the same competition on August 5. In MLS, Orlando lost 3-2 to Red Bull New York but had previously won back-to-back league games against Nashville SC and San Jose Earthquakes, the latter by a 4-0 scoreline. Across the five matches, the Lions have scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Atletico de San Luis have managed one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup on August 10, which followed a 4-2 loss to Inter Miami in the same tournament. In Liga MX, San Luis drew 0-0 with Tijuana and 2-2 with Tigres before losing 2-3 to Cruz Azul. The side has conceded freely across this run, shipping 13 goals in five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The only recorded meeting between Orlando City and Atletico de San Luis in the available data came in the 2024 Leagues Cup on August 5, 2024, when the two sides drew 1-1. That single fixture is the full extent of their head-to-head history in this dataset.

Standings

In the 2026 Leagues Cup table, Orlando City sit 19th while Atletico de San Luis are placed 27th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs Atletico de San Luis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: