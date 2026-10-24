Primera A - Game Week 16 24 Oct 2026 - 21:15

Today's game between Once Caldas and Deportivo Pereira will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 9:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Once Caldas vs Deportivo Pereira are listed below.

Once Caldas host Deportivo Pereira in a Colombia Primera A fixture that carries real weight for the visiting side, who arrive needing points to drag themselves out of trouble in the Clausura standings.

Once Caldas come into this in reasonable shape. Hernan Herrera's side have gone unbeaten in four of their last five league matches, picking up back-to-back wins before drawing with Millonarios in their most recent outing.

Pereira's situation is more pressing. Jose Alexis Marquez's side sit deep in relegation trouble and have managed just one win in their last five Primera A matches, a record that makes this trip to Manizales uncomfortable.

The head-to-head history between these clubs is competitive, though Once Caldas have had the better of recent meetings. That adds another layer of difficulty for a Pereira side that cannot afford to come away empty-handed.

This is the kind of fixture where context matters as much as quality. Pereira need a result; Caldas have the platform and the form to deny them one.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Once Caldas vs Deportivo Pereira live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Once Caldas vs Deportivo Pereira with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hernan Herrera takes charge of Once Caldas for this fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been provided ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Pereira head coach Jose Alexis Marquez also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and the projected XI has not yet been announced.

Form

Once Caldas arrive in solid form, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Millonarios, and they backed up a 0-2 win at Independiente Medellin with a 1-0 victory over Llaneros FC before that. The only blemish in that run was a 1-3 defeat to Bucaramanga. Caldas scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, showing attacking intent even when the results have not always gone their way.

Deportivo Pereira's recent record makes for difficult reading. They have collected one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Primera A outings, with their most recent match ending in a 2-0 defeat to Chico FC. They also drew 1-1 with Junior FC and 0-0 with Deportivo Cali, while a 4-0 loss to Cucuta stands as the low point of that stretch. Pereira scored three goals and conceded seven across those five games, a return that reflects a side struggling to hold their own at this level.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Deportivo Pereira hosted Once Caldas and the match ended 0-0 in the Primera A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Once Caldas hold the advantage, winning two to Pereira's one, with two draws. Caldas claimed a 1-0 win at home in September 2025 and a 3-1 victory earlier that year, while Pereira's only win in the series came at home in August 2025, a 2-1 result.

Standings

In the Clausura, Once Caldas sit ninth, comfortably clear of any relegation concerns, while Deportivo Pereira are 17th and firmly in the drop zone. The Apertura table tells a similar story, with Caldas finishing fifth and Pereira ending the first half of the season in 20th, which underlines just how much ground the visitors need to make up.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Once Caldas vs Deportivo Pereira today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: