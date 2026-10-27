Primera A - Game Week 5 28 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Once Caldas and Alianza FC will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Once Caldas vs Alianza FC is available to watch live via Fubo and Fanatiz. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Once Caldas host Alianza FC in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture at Manizales, with both sides carrying different ambitions into the match.

Hernan Herrera's Once Caldas arrive in steady form. Their last five Primera A outings produced two wins, two draws, and a defeat, and they drew 1-1 with Deportivo Pereira in their most recent league outing after back-to-back wins against Independiente Medellin and Llaneros FC.

Alianza FC, managed by Flabio Torres, travel north with confidence of their own. They have won two of their last five Primera A matches, with their most recent result a 1-0 victory over Internacional de Bogota, and they will look to carry that momentum away from home.

Caldas sit comfortably in the upper half of the Clausura standings, while Alianza occupy a mid-table position that leaves them with work to do if they want to push into contention. The gap between the sides is real, but not insurmountable.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is closely contested, with recent meetings split across both sides. That history gives Alianza reason to believe they can take something from this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Once Caldas vs Alianza FC live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Once Caldas vs Alianza FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hernan Herrera has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Once Caldas. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Flabio Torres is in a similar position with Alianza FC, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions reported at this stage. Further team news is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Once Caldas head into this match with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Primera A outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Pereira, and they also drew 1-1 with Millonarios before that. Earlier in the run, they beat Independiente Medellin 2-0 away and defeated Llaneros FC 1-0, with their only loss a 1-1 draw against Internacional de Bogota rounding out the sequence.

Alianza FC's last five Primera A matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Internacional de Bogota, and they also beat Deportivo Pasto 1-0 away from home. A 2-2 draw with Aguilas Doradas sits alongside defeats to Deportivo Cali and CD Jaguares, where they lost 3-1 and won 2-1 respectively across that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in September 2026, when Once Caldas hosted Alianza FC in a Cup fixture and won 1-0. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is closely split, with Alianza FC holding wins in two of the five meetings compared to Once Caldas's one, alongside two draws. The most recent Primera A encounter, played in February 2026, ended 1-1 at Alianza's ground.

Standings

In the Clausura, Once Caldas sit eighth, placing them in the upper half of the table and well clear of any pressure, while Alianza FC are 12th and among the sides fighting to improve their standing in the second half of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Once Caldas vs Alianza FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: