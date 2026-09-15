Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Omonia Nicosia and Celta Vigo will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 12:45 PM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Omonia Nicosia host Celta Vigo at the Neo GSP Stadium in Nicosia in the Europa League, with both sides entering the competition from contrasting domestic situations.

Omonia come into this fixture having navigated Europa League qualification, beating St. Truiden 4-2 in their most recent European outing. Their Cyprus League form has been inconsistent, though, with two draws and a win across their last three domestic matches.

Celta Vigo arrive from Spain without a win in their last five LaLiga outings. Claudio Giraldez's side have drawn three of those games and lost two, scoring just three goals in the process.

Henning Berg's Omonia will draw confidence from playing in front of their home support, but Celta represent a stern test from one of Europe's established top-flight leagues.

For everything you need to know about where to watch this Europa League fixture, read on.

How to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Omonia Nicosia are managed by Henning Berg for this Europa League tie. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Celta Vigo head coach Claudio Giraldez leads his squad into the fixture with no confirmed team news reported at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absentees will be added as they become available.

Form

Omonia Nicosia have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Apollon Limassol in the Cyprus League, while their best recent result was a 1-4 win over Aris Limassol. In European competition, they beat St. Truiden 4-2 in Europa League qualification. They scored five goals across these five fixtures and conceded three.

Celta Vigo have not won in their last five LaLiga matches, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Malaga, and they also drew 1-1 with Getafe and 0-0 with Real Sociedad. Celta lost 0-2 to Athletic Bilbao and 1-2 to Osasuna in that run, scoring four goals and conceding six across all five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Omonia Nicosia and Celta Vigo.

Standings

Both Omonia Nicosia and Celta Vigo are currently positioned first in the Europa League table at this early stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: