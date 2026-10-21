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Europa League
team-logoOmonia Nicosia
Neo GSP Stadium
team-logoBenfica
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Watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica Europa League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica
Omonia Nicosia
Benfica
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Benfica travel to the Neo GSP Stadium in Nicosia for a UEFA Europa League fixture against Omonia Nicosia, arriving on the back of a statement performance that has underlined their credentials as serious contenders in the competition.

Marco Silva's side are in formidable shape. A 4-1 demolition of Celtic in their most recent Europa League outing confirmed what their domestic results had already suggested — this Benfica team has the quality and the momentum to trouble anyone in the draw.

Jhon Duran was the man at the centre of that victory, scoring twice at the Estadio da Luz and cementing his status as one of the most dangerous forwards in the competition right now. With Benfica sitting third in the Europa League standings, Silva will want his side to keep pressing for a higher position.

Omonia Nicosia are no pushovers on home soil. Henning Berg's side have put together a strong recent run, and their Europa League campaign has shown they can compete at this level — a 3-0 win over NK Celje in their last European outing gave them real momentum heading into this fixture.

Sixth in the Europa League table, Omonia know that a result against one of the competition's in-form sides would significantly improve their knockout round prospects. The Neo GSP Stadium is a difficult place to visit, and Berg will be counting on that home advantage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica live.

How to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica Probable lineups

Manager

  • H. Berg

Omonia Nicosia are managed by Henning Berg, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Benfica head coach Marco Silva has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage either. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

OMO

OMO - Form

CEL
W1-0
KRA
W4-1
KAR
W0-3
CEL
W0-3
ONI
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BEN

BEN - Form

GV
W3-1
MIL
W0-2
POR
L3-1
VSC
W2-0
CEL
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Omonia have been in strong form across their last five matches, recording four wins and one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia in the Cyprus League, which followed back-to-back 3-0 victories — one against NK Celje in the Europa League and another against Karmiotissa domestically. Berg's side also beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in European competition during this run, a result that speaks to their ability to produce on the continental stage. Across the five matches, Omonia scored 11 goals and conceded three.

Benfica arrive with four wins from their last five matches and only one defeat — a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Silva's side have been ruthless in Europe, beating AC Milan 2-0 and then Celtic 4-1 in their two Europa League outings. Their most recent match was a 2-0 home win over Vitoria de Guimaraes in the league. Benfica scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, with Jhon Duran's brace against Celtic the standout contribution.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Benfica sit third in the table while Omonia Nicosia are placed sixth — both sides are in contention for the knockout rounds, making this a fixture with real implications for where each club finishes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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