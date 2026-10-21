Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Benfica travel to the Neo GSP Stadium in Nicosia for a UEFA Europa League fixture against Omonia Nicosia, arriving on the back of a statement performance that has underlined their credentials as serious contenders in the competition.

Marco Silva's side are in formidable shape. A 4-1 demolition of Celtic in their most recent Europa League outing confirmed what their domestic results had already suggested — this Benfica team has the quality and the momentum to trouble anyone in the draw.

Jhon Duran was the man at the centre of that victory, scoring twice at the Estadio da Luz and cementing his status as one of the most dangerous forwards in the competition right now. With Benfica sitting third in the Europa League standings, Silva will want his side to keep pressing for a higher position.

Omonia Nicosia are no pushovers on home soil. Henning Berg's side have put together a strong recent run, and their Europa League campaign has shown they can compete at this level — a 3-0 win over NK Celje in their last European outing gave them real momentum heading into this fixture.

Sixth in the Europa League table, Omonia know that a result against one of the competition's in-form sides would significantly improve their knockout round prospects. The Neo GSP Stadium is a difficult place to visit, and Berg will be counting on that home advantage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica live.

How to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Omonia Nicosia are managed by Henning Berg, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Benfica head coach Marco Silva has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage either. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Omonia have been in strong form across their last five matches, recording four wins and one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia in the Cyprus League, which followed back-to-back 3-0 victories — one against NK Celje in the Europa League and another against Karmiotissa domestically. Berg's side also beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in European competition during this run, a result that speaks to their ability to produce on the continental stage. Across the five matches, Omonia scored 11 goals and conceded three.

Benfica arrive with four wins from their last five matches and only one defeat — a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Silva's side have been ruthless in Europe, beating AC Milan 2-0 and then Celtic 4-1 in their two Europa League outings. Their most recent match was a 2-0 home win over Vitoria de Guimaraes in the league. Benfica scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, with Jhon Duran's brace against Celtic the standout contribution.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica.

Standings

In the Europa League, Benfica sit third in the table while Omonia Nicosia are placed sixth — both sides are in contention for the knockout rounds, making this a fixture with real implications for where each club finishes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: