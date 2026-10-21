Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Karaiskakis Stadium

Today's game between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Olympiacos host Sparta Prague at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus in the Europa League, with both sides entering the fixture in contrasting states of confidence.

Imanol Alguacil's side arrive on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions. Their European form has been particularly sharp, with victories over Jagiellonia Bialystok and Marseille already secured in the group stage.

Spartak Prague, managed by Brian Priske, have also been difficult to beat. The Czech side drew 1-1 with Lillestroem in their most recent Europa League outing, though they remain competitive near the top of the table.

In the Europa League standings, the two sides are separated by just one place, with Olympiacos sitting 10th and Sparta Prague 11th. This is a fixture between two clubs with genuine ambitions of progressing deep into the competition.

Olympiacos carry the home advantage and the momentum of a five-match winning run. Sparta will need to be at their best to leave Piraeus with anything.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos are managed by Imanol Alguacil. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Spartha Prague head to Piraeus under Brian Priske. As with their hosts, no confirmed lineup or injury data has been provided at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Olympiacos arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win away at Panetolikos in the Super League on October 18, and they also beat Marseille 1-0 in the Europa League on October 15. Across those five matches, Olympiacos scored six goals and conceded just two, keeping multiple clean sheets in the process.

Spartha Prague have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw with Banik Ostrava in the First League, while they also drew 1-1 with Lillestroem in the Europa League on October 15. Earlier in the run, they won 4-1 against Ararat Armenia and 3-0 away at Sigma Olomouc.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague. This fixture represents a matchup without recent recorded history in the provided data.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Olympiacos currently sit 10th while Sparta Prague are placed 11th, with both clubs closely matched in the competition standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: