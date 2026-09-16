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Europa League
team-logoOlympiacos
Karaiskakis Stadium
team-logoJagiellonia Bialystok
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Watch Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Europa League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok
Olympiacos
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Olympiacos and Jagiellonia Bialystok, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Karaiskakis Stadium

Today's game between Olympiacos and Jagiellonia Bialystok will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok are listed below.

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TUDN

TUDN

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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UniMás

UniMás

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ViX

ViX

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Olympiacos host Jagiellonia Bialystok at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus in the Europa League group stage.

The Greek side enter this fixture under Imanol Alguacil having endured a mixed start to their domestic campaign. A defeat to OFI Crete in their most recent Super League outing will have sharpened focus ahead of a European night at home.

Jagiellonia Bialystok make the trip from Poland under Adrian Siemieniec, carrying the confidence of a recent Ekstraklasa win over Slask Wroclaw, though a 2-0 loss to Wisla Krakow last weekend tempers expectations.

Both clubs sit level at the top of the Europa League standings heading into this fixture, making the points on offer all the more significant for early positioning in the competition.

Read on for full details on how to watch Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Probable lineups

Manager

  • I. Alguacil

Imanol Alguacil has not confirmed a probable lineup for Olympiacos ahead of this Europa League fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Jagiellonia Bialystok coach Adrian Siemieniec is similarly yet to name a projected XI. No injury or suspension information is available for the away squad at this stage, and the team news section will be updated as confirmation arrives.

Form

OLY

OLY - Form

ATT
W0-1
AEL
W0-4
VOL
D1-1
VOL
W3-2
OFI
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JAG

JAG - Form

IBE
W1-2
RAK
W2-5
LCH
L2-1
SLA
W2-1
WIS
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Olympiacos have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to OFI Crete in the Super League, though they did beat AE Larissa 4-0 and NFC Volos 3-2 in cup action during the same stretch. Across those five games, the Piraeus club scored nine goals and conceded four.

Jagiellonia Bialystok have won two, lost two, and have no draws in their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Wisla Krakow in the Ekstraklasa, but they beat Slask Wroclaw 2-1 and posted a commanding 5-2 win at Rakow Czestochowa earlier in the run. The Polish side scored ten goals across those five matches while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Olympiacos and Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Olympiacos and Jagiellonia Bialystok are currently positioned first in the Europa League standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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