Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Karaiskakis Stadium

Today's game between Olympiacos and Jagiellonia Bialystok will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok are listed below.

Olympiacos host Jagiellonia Bialystok at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus in the Europa League group stage.

The Greek side enter this fixture under Imanol Alguacil having endured a mixed start to their domestic campaign. A defeat to OFI Crete in their most recent Super League outing will have sharpened focus ahead of a European night at home.

Jagiellonia Bialystok make the trip from Poland under Adrian Siemieniec, carrying the confidence of a recent Ekstraklasa win over Slask Wroclaw, though a 2-0 loss to Wisla Krakow last weekend tempers expectations.

Both clubs sit level at the top of the Europa League standings heading into this fixture, making the points on offer all the more significant for early positioning in the competition.

Read on for full details on how to watch Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Imanol Alguacil has not confirmed a probable lineup for Olympiacos ahead of this Europa League fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Jagiellonia Bialystok coach Adrian Siemieniec is similarly yet to name a projected XI. No injury or suspension information is available for the away squad at this stage, and the team news section will be updated as confirmation arrives.

Form

Olympiacos have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to OFI Crete in the Super League, though they did beat AE Larissa 4-0 and NFC Volos 3-2 in cup action during the same stretch. Across those five games, the Piraeus club scored nine goals and conceded four.

Jagiellonia Bialystok have won two, lost two, and have no draws in their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Wisla Krakow in the Ekstraklasa, but they beat Slask Wroclaw 2-1 and posted a commanding 5-2 win at Rakow Czestochowa earlier in the run. The Polish side scored ten goals across those five matches while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Olympiacos and Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Standings

Both Olympiacos and Jagiellonia Bialystok are currently positioned first in the Europa League standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: