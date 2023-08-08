WATCH: Oliver Skipp on the double! Midfielder inspires Tottenham comeback against Barcelona after Robert Lewandowski opens scoring

Oliver Skipp netted twice as Tottenham came back from a goal down against Barcelona, but the Catalan side went on to win the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Skipp scores double against Barcelona

Spurs comeback after conceding early

Catalan side went on to claim the victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Skipp scored twice in the first half after Robert Lewandowski handed Barcelona an early lead. The midfielder's first goal came in the 24th minute from a rebound after Giovani Lo Celso's shot came off the post.

In the 36th minute, Skipp found the back of the net again this time with a header from Ivan Perisic's cross.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier, Lewandowski handed Barcelona the lead in the third minute after Raphinha picked him out near the second post.

Xavi's men managed to claw their way back into the game as Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Abde Ezzalzouli went on to score in the second half.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Ange Postecoglou's side will begin their Premier League 2023-24 campaign against Brentford on August 13.