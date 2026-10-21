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Europa League
team-logoOFI Crete
Pankritio Stadium
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
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Watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen
OFI Crete
Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Pankritio Stadium

Today's game between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen is available to stream live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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OFI Crete take on Bayer Leverkusen at the Pankritio Stadium in a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

The Greek side come into this match under pressure. Christos Kontis's team have lost their last three games in a row, including a 2-1 defeat to Rennes in the Europa League and a 3-0 loss to AEK Athens in the Super League. Their only win in five matches was a 2-0 Europa League victory over Hoffenheim in September.

Leverkusen arrive in a sharply contrasting mood. Carles Martinez's side have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-0 win over Lech Poznan in the Europa League and a 2-1 comeback victory over Freiburg in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

Patrik Schick has been central to that momentum. The Czech striker has scored in six consecutive Bundesliga fixtures, breaking a long-standing club record at the BayArena and helping Leverkusen climb into the top four of the German top flight, just one point behind Bayern Munich.

In the Europa League table, Leverkusen sit second while OFI Crete are 18th, a gap that underlines how different the trajectories of these two clubs have been in this competition so far.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen live.

How to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Kontis

OFI Crete are managed by Christos Kontis, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bayer Leverkusen are led by Carles Martinez. As with the home side, no confirmed team news has been provided at this point, and further squad details are expected to emerge ahead of the match.

Form

OFI

OFI - Form

TSG
W2-0
ATT
D2-2
AEK
L3-0
REN
L2-1
KAL
L4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
B04

B04 - Form

CEL
W2-0
RBL
W2-0
M05
W3-4
LCH
W0-4
SCF
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

OFI Crete have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-3 defeat to Kalamata in the Super League on October 18, and they also lost 2-1 to Rennes in the Europa League on October 15. Their only victory in this run was a 2-0 Europa League win over Hoffenheim in September. Across the five matches, OFI scored 12 goals and conceded 12.

Bayer Leverkusen have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Freiburg on October 18, and they also beat Lech Poznan 4-0 in the Europa League on October 15. Earlier in the run, they won 3-4 away at Mainz and claimed a 2-0 Europa League victory over NK Celje. Leverkusen scored 12 goals and conceded two across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen, suggesting this is a rare encounter between the two clubs at European level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Bayer Leverkusen sit second, placing them among the frontrunners for a deep run in the competition, while OFI Crete are 18th, a position that makes this fixture close to a must-win if the Greek side are to keep their European hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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