Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Pankritio Stadium

Today's game between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen is available to stream live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

OFI Crete take on Bayer Leverkusen at the Pankritio Stadium in a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

The Greek side come into this match under pressure. Christos Kontis's team have lost their last three games in a row, including a 2-1 defeat to Rennes in the Europa League and a 3-0 loss to AEK Athens in the Super League. Their only win in five matches was a 2-0 Europa League victory over Hoffenheim in September.

Leverkusen arrive in a sharply contrasting mood. Carles Martinez's side have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-0 win over Lech Poznan in the Europa League and a 2-1 comeback victory over Freiburg in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

Patrik Schick has been central to that momentum. The Czech striker has scored in six consecutive Bundesliga fixtures, breaking a long-standing club record at the BayArena and helping Leverkusen climb into the top four of the German top flight, just one point behind Bayern Munich.

In the Europa League table, Leverkusen sit second while OFI Crete are 18th, a gap that underlines how different the trajectories of these two clubs have been in this competition so far.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen live.

How to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

OFI Crete are managed by Christos Kontis, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bayer Leverkusen are led by Carles Martinez. As with the home side, no confirmed team news has been provided at this point, and further squad details are expected to emerge ahead of the match.

Form

OFI Crete have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-3 defeat to Kalamata in the Super League on October 18, and they also lost 2-1 to Rennes in the Europa League on October 15. Their only victory in this run was a 2-0 Europa League win over Hoffenheim in September. Across the five matches, OFI scored 12 goals and conceded 12.

Bayer Leverkusen have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Freiburg on October 18, and they also beat Lech Poznan 4-0 in the Europa League on October 15. Earlier in the run, they won 3-4 away at Mainz and claimed a 2-0 Europa League victory over NK Celje. Leverkusen scored 12 goals and conceded two across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen, suggesting this is a rare encounter between the two clubs at European level.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Bayer Leverkusen sit second, placing them among the frontrunners for a deep run in the competition, while OFI Crete are 18th, a position that makes this fixture close to a must-win if the Greek side are to keep their European hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: