Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Carrow Road

Today's game between Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Norwich City vs West Brom is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Norwich City host West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road in the Championship, with Philippe Clement's side looking to build momentum in front of their home supporters.

Norwich come into the season opener having gone through a mixed pre-season. A Carabao Cup win over Milton Keynes Dons provided a confidence boost, though results against lower-league and European opposition gave little clarity on where Clement's squad truly stands.

West Brom, managed by James Morrison, arrive in considerably sharper shape. The Baggies have been in fine form across pre-season, winning all five of their warm-up fixtures by convincing margins, and carried that momentum into the Carabao Cup with a 4-1 demolition of Rotherham United.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds genuine edge to this fixture. Their meetings last season produced some striking results, including a 5-0 West Brom victory at The Hawthorns in the Championship in January, a result that will not have been forgotten on either side.

Norwich, sitting 12th in the Championship table, will want to make Carrow Road a fortress from the off. West Brom, currently placed 20th, are targeting a fast start to climb the standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Norwich City vs West Brom, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Norwich City are managed by Philippe Clement, but no confirmed injury or suspension news is available for the hosts at this stage. No probable lineup has been released. West Brom, under James Morrison, are similarly without confirmed team news ahead of the trip to Carrow Road. Updates on both squads will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Norwich City have posted a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five matches. Their best result came in the Carabao Cup, a 4-1 win over Milton Keynes Dons on August 8, while they were held to back-to-back goalless draws against Cambridge United and AFC Wimbledon in pre-season. A 2-1 friendly defeat to Osasuna was their only loss. Norwich scored five goals and conceded three across the five fixtures.

West Brom head into this match with five wins from five in their last five outings. Morrison's side scored 17 goals in that run and conceded just three, with victories over Rotherham United (4-1 in the Carabao Cup), Peterborough United (2-0), Shrewsbury Town (4-1), Bromley (4-1) and Sheffield Wednesday (3-0). It has been a clean and commanding build-up to the new Championship campaign.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the FA Cup on February 14, 2026, when Norwich City beat West Brom 3-1 at Carrow Road. Before that, West Brom inflicted a heavy 5-0 defeat on Norwich in the Championship at The Hawthorns in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, West Brom hold two wins to Norwich's two, with one draw, and the sides have shared some heavily one-sided scorelines along the way.

Standings

In the Championship table, Norwich City are currently 12th while West Bromwich Albion sit in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: