UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Windsor Park

Today's game between Northern Ireland and Hungary will kick off at Sep 28, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Northern Ireland vs Hungary is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Northern Ireland host Hungary at Windsor Park in Belfast in UEFA Nations League B Group 2, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the fixture.

Michael O'Neill's side sit top of the group heading into this match, though their recent results tell a story of a team capable of beating good opposition and losing to them in equal measure. A 3-1 defeat to France in their last friendly was followed by a Nations League win over Georgia, and that inconsistency will be tested against a Hungary side with genuine quality.

Marco Rossi's Hungary arrive in Belfast having lost their opening Nations League fixture to Ukraine, a result that leaves them at the foot of the group and in need of a response. Their form across friendlies has been strong, with wins over Kazakhstan and Finland showing an attacking side that scores goals.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Georgia sit between these two sides in the standings, meaning every point in this group carries weight. Northern Ireland's home advantage at Windsor Park could prove decisive in what shapes up as a match neither team can afford to lose.

For TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Hungary with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael O'Neill names a projected XI featuring Pierce Charles in goal, with a back four of Paddy McNair, Ciaron Brown, Tom Atcheson and Trai Hume. Ethan Galbraith, Patrick Kelly and Shea Charles form the midfield, with Justin Devenny, Isaac Price and Jamie Donley supporting in attack. Defender Daniel Ballard is ruled out through injury, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if further changes emerge.

Marco Rossi's projected XI sees Balazs Toth start in goal behind a defensive line of Mark Csinger, Milos Kerkez, Bendeguz Bolla and Willi Orban. Aron Csongvai and Dominik Szoboszlai anchor midfield, with Milan Toth, Rajmund Toth, Donat Barany and Gabor Jurek completing the side. Hungary report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the match.

Form

Northern Ireland have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Nations League win over Georgia on September 25, a result that puts them at the top of Group 2. Before that, they lost 3-1 to France in a friendly and beat Guinea 1-0, with a 1-1 draw against Wales and a 2-0 defeat to Italy rounding out the five-match sequence.

Hungary have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Nations League defeat to Ukraine on September 25, which ended a run of three consecutive wins. Prior to that, they beat Kazakhstan 3-1 and Finland 2-1 in friendlies, and drew 0-0 with Greece, with a 1-0 win over Slovenia also in the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2022, when Hungary won 1-0 in a friendly played in Belfast. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Hungary hold the stronger record with three wins to Northern Ireland's one, and one match ending level. Northern Ireland's sole victory came in a 2014 European Championship qualifier, a 2-1 win in Budapest.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Northern Ireland NIR 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 2 Ukraine UKR 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Georgia GEO 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 4 Hungary HUN 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Northern Ireland currently sit in first place while Hungary are fourth. That gap means Northern Ireland come into this fixture with the group lead to protect, while Hungary need a win to avoid falling further adrift in the promotion race.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Northern Ireland vs Hungary today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: