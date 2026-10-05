UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Windsor Park

Today's game between Northern Ireland and Georgia will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Northern Ireland vs Georgia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Northern Ireland host Georgia at Windsor Park in Belfast in UEFA Nations League B Group 2, with Michael O'Neill's side looking to build on a strong start to the campaign.

Northern Ireland sit top of the group after three matchdays, having beaten Georgia 1-0 in the sides' first meeting and picked up further points since. O'Neill's team have shown they can defend well and take their chances against Nations League-level opposition, and home advantage at the famously tight Windsor Park gives them a platform to press that lead.

Georgia arrive in Belfast in a difficult position. Three matches into the group phase, they have taken just one point and sit fourth in the standings. The pressure on new head coach Ramaz Svanadze, who took charge after Willy Sagnol was dismissed following the opening defeat to Northern Ireland, is already considerable.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains the focal point of Georgia's attack and gives them a match-winning threat on any given night. The PSG forward is one of the most dangerous players in European football, and Northern Ireland will need to be disciplined to limit his influence.

With the group still live for everyone except the team that falls further behind, this fixture carries real weight for Georgia in particular. A second defeat to the same opponent would leave their Nations League campaign in serious trouble.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia live.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland are managed by Michael O'Neill. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Georgia are led by Ramaz Svanadze, who took charge following the dismissal of Willy Sagnol. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available for the away side either, with team news expected to be confirmed nearer to matchday.

Form

Northern Ireland have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Nations League win over Ukraine, and they also beat Georgia 1-0 earlier in the group phase. A 0-0 draw with Hungary and a 3-1 friendly defeat to France also feature in the sequence, alongside a 1-0 friendly win over Guinea.

Georgia have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Hungary in Budapest, which followed a 0-0 draw with Ukraine in Tbilisi. Prior to the Nations League, Georgia beat Bahrain 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Romania in friendlies. Georgia have kept clean sheets in two of their last five matches, though they are without a win in three competitive fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in UEFA Nations League B Group 2 on September 25, 2026, when Northern Ireland won 1-0 in Tbilisi. The only other recorded meeting between the sides ended in a 4-1 win for Northern Ireland in a friendly played in Belfast in March 2008. Across the two recorded head-to-head fixtures, Northern Ireland hold a record of two wins to Georgia's none.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Northern Ireland NIR 3 2 1 0 4 0 +4 7 W D W 2 Ukraine UKR 3 1 1 1 1 3 -2 4 L D W 3 Hungary HUN 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4 W D L 4 Georgia GEO 3 0 1 2 0 2 -2 1 L D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Relegation Playoff

Northern Ireland lead UEFA Nations League B Group 2 heading into this fixture, while Georgia sit fourth. That gap means Georgia must win to stay in realistic contention, while Northern Ireland can extend their advantage at the top with a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: