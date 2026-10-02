UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 14:45

Today's game between North Macedonia and Scotland will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for North Macedonia vs Scotland in the United States are listed below.

North Macedonia host Scotland in UEFA Nations League B Group 1, with both sides arriving at this fixture under pressure to produce a result that changes the shape of their respective campaigns.

Goce Sedloski's North Macedonia side have endured a difficult start to the group stage, losing their opening two Nations League fixtures and sitting bottom of the table. Goals have been hard to come by, and their recent record across all competitions makes this a must-improve performance on home soil.

Scotland arrive in no better shape. Sébastien Pocognoli's side are still searching for their first win under the new manager after a 3-0 home defeat to Switzerland at Hampden Park was compounded by an early red card for Jack Hendry. That result, described by captain John McGinn as a major setback, leaves the Scots third in the group.

Pocognoli took charge following Scotland's group-stage exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, where wins over Haiti were offset by defeats to Morocco and Brazil. The Nations League was meant to provide a platform for reset, but results so far have extended the wait for a first victory.

For both sides, this fixture carries genuine weight. A win for Scotland would lift them above North Macedonia and close the gap on the teams above them. A home win for Sedloski's squad would be their first in the group and a significant boost to morale.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland live.

How to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

North Macedonia are managed by Goce Sedloski. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Scotland head coach Sébastien Pocognoli names his squad with no confirmed injury or suspension details provided at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available ahead of the fixture.

Form

North Macedonia have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches, with no wins across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Slovenia in the Nations League, following a 3-0 loss to Switzerland in their group opener. Earlier results include a 4-0 defeat to Turkiye and goalless draws with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ireland. North Macedonia failed to score in four of those five matches, netting just once while conceding 11 goals in total.

Scotland have one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Nations League loss to Switzerland at Hampden Park, and before that they drew 0-0 with Slovenia in their group opener. Their only win in this run came at the World Cup, a 1-0 victory over Haiti, though back-to-back defeats to Morocco and Brazil followed. Scotland scored one goal and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent recorded meeting between these sides came in September 2013, when North Macedonia hosted Scotland in a World Cup qualifier and lost 2-1. Scotland's overall record across the four available head-to-head fixtures shows two wins, one draw, and one defeat, with North Macedonia's only win coming on home soil in September 2008. The series has been competitive but Scotland hold the better record across the encounters on file.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 2 2 0 0 6 0 +6 6 W W 2 Slovenia SVN 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 W D 3 Scotland SCO 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1 L D 4 North Macedonia MKD 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Scotland sit third in UEFA Nations League B Group 1 and North Macedonia are fourth, meaning this is a direct contest between the two sides at the foot of the group. Both teams need points to avoid falling further adrift of the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: