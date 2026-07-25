Today's game between North Carolina Courage and Utah Royals will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 7:45 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

North Carolina Courage host Utah Royals in NWSL regular season action, with both clubs arriving at this fixture carrying contrasting recent form and plenty to play for in a competitive table.

The Courage have hit a rough patch at a difficult time. Mak Lind's side have lost their last two league games, conceding five goals in the process, and will be desperate to rediscover the form that produced three wins from three earlier in their five-match run.

Utah Royals arrive in fifth place, sitting in a congested section of the standings where results are tight and a single win or defeat can shift positions quickly. Jimmy Coenraets' side bounced back from back-to-back defeats with a win over Orlando Pride in their most recent outing, which will give them confidence heading into this road trip.

The Royals have shown they can grind out results on the road. Their away record in recent NWSL head-to-head meetings with the Courage has been solid, and Coenraets will want his side to carry that threat into this game.

For North Carolina, home form matters. The Courage need to stop the rot and turn their ground into a fortress again if they want to climb the table before the season reaches its decisive phase.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage head coach Mak Lind has no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Utah Royals manager Jimmy Coenraets also reports no injury or suspension concerns for the trip. No projected XI has been named, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

North Carolina Courage have won three, drawn none, and lost two of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Bay FC on July 18, following a 0-2 loss to Washington Spirit the week before. The brighter spell came earlier in the run, with wins over Seattle Reign FC (3-1), Angel City FC (2-1), and Racing Louisville (2-1) across three consecutive outings.

Utah Royals have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Orlando Pride on July 19, which ended a run of two straight defeats — a 1-3 loss to Gotham FC and a 3-2 defeat to Chicago Stars. Earlier in the five-match stretch, the Royals drew 2-2 with Portland Thorns and beat Denver Summit FC 2-1.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with North Carolina Courage hosting Utah Royals in September 2025. Prior to that, Utah won 2-0 when they hosted the Courage in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, North Carolina hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Utah's two, including a 3-1 away win at Utah in May 2025 and a 1-0 home victory in May 2024.

Standings

In the NWSL table, North Carolina Courage currently sit ninth while Utah Royals are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch North Carolina Courage vs Utah Royals today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: