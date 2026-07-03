Today's game between North Carolina Courage and Seattle Reign FC will kick-off at Jul 4, 2026, 6:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

North Carolina Courage vs Seattle Reign FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

North Carolina Courage host Seattle Reign FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides looking to improve their standings in the second half of the campaign.

The Courage arrive in good shape after stringing together three straight wins, a run that has lifted them up the table and restored confidence at the club. Head coach Mak Lind will want his side to keep that momentum going against a Reign outfit that has been inconsistent on the road.

North Carolina also have a new face to look forward to. England teenager Erica Parkinson has recently joined the Courage, arriving from Portuguese club Valadares Gaia where she won Best Young Player in the top-flight last season. The 18-year-old, who became the youngest player called up by Sarina Wiegman during her Lionesses tenure, adds genuine creative quality to the squad.

Seattle, managed by Laura Harvey, head into this match off the back of a loss to Washington Spirit and have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. The Reign have won just one of their last five NWSL fixtures and will need to sharpen up if they are to close the gap on the sides above them.

With the Courage sitting seventh and Seattle tenth in the NWSL standings, both clubs have ground to make up. For Seattle, a result here would represent a meaningful step toward the top half of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL match live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Seattle Reign FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage are managed by Mak Lind, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. A projected XI has not been released at this stage, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Seattle Reign FC head coach Laura Harvey is also without publicly confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and the projected starting lineup will be added when available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

North Carolina Courage have won three of their last five NWSL matches, with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory away at Angel City FC, and they also beat Racing Louisville 2-1 and Chicago Stars 4-0 during that run. Their two defeats came against Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current. Across the five matches, the Courage scored nine goals and conceded five.

Seattle Reign FC have struggled for results recently, picking up just one win from their last five NWSL games alongside one draw and three defeats. Their sole victory came away at Boston Legacy FC, winning 2-1, but they have since lost to Washington Spirit. Seattle were shut out in two of those five matches and scored just four goals in total while conceding six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on September 29, 2025, with Seattle Reign FC beating North Carolina Courage 2-1 in an NWSL fixture at Seattle. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending level at 1-1 in October 2023. North Carolina's most recent home win in this fixture came on April 27, 2024, when they beat Seattle 1-0.

Standings

In the NWSL standings, North Carolina Courage sit seventh while Seattle Reign FC are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch North Carolina Courage vs Seattle Reign FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: