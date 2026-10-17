NWSL - Game Week 26 17 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between North Carolina Courage and San Diego Wave FC will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:00 PM.

This NWSL fixture is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

North Carolina Courage host San Diego Wave FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs arriving in very different form and with very different stakes riding on the result.

The Courage sit eighth in the table under coach Mak Lind, and their recent results have been inconsistent. Three defeats in their last four games have put pressure on the side, and a home performance will be needed to arrest that slide.

San Diego Wave FC, managed by Jonas Eidevall, arrive in far stronger shape. The Wave are second in the NWSL standings and have won four of their last five matches, making them one of the more convincing sides in the division right now.

The two clubs met as recently as September, with San Diego winning 2-1 on that occasion. North Carolina will be looking for a different result this time on home soil.

For the Courage, this is a chance to pick up points against a top-two side and give their season some momentum heading into the final stretch. For the Wave, a win would consolidate their position near the summit.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL match live.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs San Diego Wave FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mak Lind's North Carolina Courage have not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Jonas Eidevall's San Diego Wave FC are similarly without a confirmed lineup, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the available squad information. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

North Carolina Courage have recorded two wins and three defeats across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away at Seattle Reign FC on October 3, a result that snapped a run of three consecutive losses. Those defeats included a 2-1 home reverse against Utah Royals and a 1-2 loss to Gotham FC. The Courage's best result in this stretch came in a 6-0 win over Chicago Stars.

San Diego Wave FC have been in strong form, winning four of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent match was a 2-1 win away at Orlando Pride on October 3. The Wave also posted victories over Racing Louisville (2-0), Kansas City Current (0-2), and North Carolina Courage (2-1) in that run. Their only defeat came against Seattle Reign FC, a 1-0 loss on September 7.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on September 12, 2026, with San Diego Wave FC winning 2-1 as the home team. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the NWSL, San Diego have the stronger record, with North Carolina claiming one win, one draw, and two defeats in the other meetings. The sides also played out a 0-0 draw at North Carolina in August 2025, and San Diego won 5-2 at home in May 2025.

Standings

San Diego Wave FC sit second in the NWSL, putting them firmly in contention at the top of the table, while North Carolina Courage are eighth, making this a meeting between a side chasing the summit and one looking to climb away from the lower half of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch North Carolina Courage vs San Diego Wave FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: