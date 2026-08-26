NWSL - Game Week 19 26 Aug 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between North Carolina Courage and Angel City FC will kick-off at Aug 26, 2026, 8:00 PM.

North Carolina Courage vs Angel City FC will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

North Carolina Courage host Angel City FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with two sides heading in opposite directions meeting at a pivotal point in the season.

The Courage arrive in strong form under Mak Lind, having won four of their last five league games. A 2-1 victory over Boston Legacy FC last weekend extended a run that has seen North Carolina score freely and show real resilience across a demanding stretch of fixtures.

Angel City, by contrast, have drawn four of their last five NWSL outings. Alexander Straus's side have not lost often, but the inability to convert draws into wins has left them sitting ninth in the table, trailing the Courage by three positions.

North Carolina's attack has been in sharp touch, and their 5-0 dismantling of Orlando Pride earlier this month illustrated what this team is capable of when firing on all cylinders. That result remains the standout performance of their recent run.

For Angel City, a goalless draw with Gotham FC in their most recent outing continued a frustrating pattern. Straus will need his side to rediscover the cutting edge that earned them a 2-0 win at Chicago Stars back in July.

This fixture has historically been competitive, with North Carolina holding the edge in recent meetings. The Courage will be keen to extend that record on home soil.

For details on how to watch North Carolina Courage vs Angel City FC live, including TV channel and live stream information, read on.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Angel City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage head coach Mak Lind has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Angel City FC manager Alexander Straus is similarly without confirmed squad information at this point. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced. Further details are expected ahead of the match.

Form

North Carolina Courage have won four and lost one of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Boston Legacy FC on August 22, and they also beat Washington Spirit 4-3 and Denver Summit FC 2-0 in that stretch. A 5-0 win over Orlando Pride was their most emphatic result of the run, with their only defeat a 3-2 loss to Houston Dash on August 16. The Courage have scored 12 goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Angel City FC have drawn four and lost one of their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Gotham FC on August 24, extending a run of four consecutive draws. Earlier results included a 2-2 draw with Seattle Reign FC and a 1-1 draw with Kansas City Current. Their only defeat in this period came against Racing Louisville, a 2-1 loss on July 27. Angel City have scored five goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 31, 2026, when North Carolina Courage beat Angel City FC 2-1 in an NWSL fixture at Angel City's ground. Before that, North Carolina hosted Angel City on September 13, 2025, and won 2-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches, North Carolina have won three, Angel City have won one, and one match has ended level.

Standings

In the NWSL table, North Carolina Courage sit sixth while Angel City FC are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch North Carolina Courage vs Angel City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: