Watch: Nketiah fires Arsenal in front against Leeds after Meslier howler

Eddie Nketiah returned to haunt a former club when the Arsenal man snatched two goals inside the first 10 minutes of the Gunners' Premier League clash with Leeds on Sunday, with the first taken after a goalkeeping howler from Illan Meslier.

Mikel Arteta's side welcomed the Whites to the Emirates Stadium as they looked to strengthen their position in the race for a top four finish and a Champions League place next season.

Jesse Marsch's visitors, however, arrived in vital need of a result to boost their dwindling survival chances - but it took only five minutes for Nketiah, a loanee under the American's predecessor Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, to tear them apart.

Watch: Nketiah scores opener for Arsenal against Leeds at Emirates Stadium

LOOK AWAY, LEEDS FANS!



A howler from Illan Meslier and it's the worst possible start for the away side!



Arsenal host Leeds

Eddie Nketiah is on fire



The Arsenal striker is running riot against Leeds!

Nketiah makes history with speedy start

With a rapid-fire double putting the hosts very much in the driving seat inside the early stages in North London, Nketiah also wrote himself into the Arsenal history books.

The striker became just the second Gunners player to net twice inside the first 10 minutes of a Premier League game and the first for two decades.

2 - Eddie Nketiah is the second ever @Arsenal player to score twice in the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League match, after @papilokanu against Sunderland in October 2002. Steady. #ARSLEE

