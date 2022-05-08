Watch: Nketiah fires Arsenal in front against Leeds after Meslier howler
Eddie Nketiah returned to haunt a former club when the Arsenal man snatched two goals inside the first 10 minutes of the Gunners' Premier League clash with Leeds on Sunday, with the first taken after a goalkeeping howler from Illan Meslier.
Mikel Arteta's side welcomed the Whites to the Emirates Stadium as they looked to strengthen their position in the race for a top four finish and a Champions League place next season.
Jesse Marsch's visitors, however, arrived in vital need of a result to boost their dwindling survival chances - but it took only five minutes for Nketiah, a loanee under the American's predecessor Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, to tear them apart.
Editors' Picks
- Kerr's class clear for all to see as Chelsea star seals Women's Super League title in stunning style
- Fall of the Roman empire: Abramovich's trophy-laden Chelsea tenure began and ended in controversy
- Ronaldo laughing 'summed up' Man Utd's abject display in Brighton thrashing, says Dublin
- The night the dream died? Liverpool's Premier League title hopes rocked by Tottenham draw
Watch: Nketiah scores opener for Arsenal against Leeds at Emirates Stadium
Nketiah makes history with speedy start
With a rapid-fire double putting the hosts very much in the driving seat inside the early stages in North London, Nketiah also wrote himself into the Arsenal history books.
The striker became just the second Gunners player to net twice inside the first 10 minutes of a Premier League game and the first for two decades.