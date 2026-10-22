Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Z'dezele

Today's game between NK Celje and Salzburg will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

NK Celje vs Salzburg is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

NK Celje host Salzburg at Stadion Z'dezele in Celje in a Europa League fixture that carries genuine stakes for both sides as the competition moves into a critical phase.

Celje come into this match in difficult shape. Zoran Zeljkovic's side have struggled in Europe, and their position near the foot of the Europa League standings reflects a campaign that has yet to find its footing on the continental stage.

The most recent Europa League data tells a stark story for Celje. They were beaten 3-0 by Omonia Nicosia in their last European outing, a result that followed an earlier 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and leaves them with serious ground to make up.

Salzburg arrive in Slovenia having experienced a turbulent few weeks themselves. Danny Roehl's side were beaten 4-0 by AC Milan in the Europa League, a heavy defeat that has shaped how they approach this fixture on the road.

In the Austrian Bundesliga, Salzburg have shown more resilience. A 3-0 win over Altach in their most recent domestic outing gives them some confidence heading into this trip, and they will look to carry that form into European competition.

Both teams need points. Salzburg sit in a mid-table position in the Europa League standings that demands improvement, while Celje are running out of room for error if they are to have any realistic chance of progressing.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch NK Celje vs Salzburg live.

How to watch NK Celje vs Salzburg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

NK Celje are managed by Zoran Zeljkovic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Salzburg head coach Danny Roehl has also not confirmed any specific injury or suspension news at this stage. Further squad details will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Celje have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Maribor in the Prva Liga, following a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia. Their only victory in this run came against Aluminij, a narrow 1-0 Prva Liga win. In Europe, they have lost both fixtures, conceding five goals without reply across those two games.

Salzburg have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 3-0 Bundesliga win over Altach, which followed a heavy 4-0 Europa League defeat to AC Milan. A 3-0 win over Sturm Graz earlier in the run shows Roehl's side can perform at a high level domestically. Salzburg scored six goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between NK Celje and Salzburg.

Standings

In the Europa League, Celje are positioned near the bottom of the table, while Salzburg sit in a mid-table spot that still leaves them with work to do to secure a place in the knockout rounds. A win here would be significant for either side's hopes of progressing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch NK Celje vs Salzburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: