Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Z'dezele

Today's game between NK Celje and Omonia Nicosia will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

NK Celje vs Omonia Nicosia is available to stream live in the United States via Paramount+ and ViX. You can sign up for Paramount+ or access the match through ViX to watch live.

NK Celje host Omonia Nicosia at Stadion Z'dezele in Celje in a Europa League group stage fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the standings.

Celje come into this match under Zoran Zeljkovic having found some domestic rhythm, winning their most recent Prva Liga outing against Aluminij. Their European form, though, tells a different story — a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last time out in the competition underlines the size of the task ahead.

Omonia Nicosia arrive in Slovenia in considerably stronger shape. Henning Berg's side have won three of their last five matches, including a notable 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in the Europa League, and they have been ruthless in the Cyprus League, putting four past Krasava Ypsonas FC along the way.

On the European table, Celje are deep in the bottom half of the standings, while Omonia sit in a far healthier position — a result here could meaningfully shift the picture for the Cypriot side.

For supporters looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch NK Celje vs Omonia Nicosia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Zoran Zeljkovic takes charge of Celje for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury updates, or suspension news is currently available for the home side. Further squad information will be added closer to kick-off.

Omonia Nicosia manager Henning Berg also has no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Updates on the away squad will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Celje have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their only victory came against Aluminij in the Prva Liga, a narrow 1-0 result, while a goalless draw with Mura preceded back-to-back defeats to NK Bravo and Koper in the league. In Europe, they were beaten 2-0 by Bayer Leverkusen. Across those five games, Celje scored three goals and conceded four.

Omonia have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Berg's side beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in the Europa League and thrashed Krasava Ypsonas FC 4-1 in the Cyprus League, and they also claimed a 3-0 win away to Karmiotissa in their most recent outing. A goalless draw with Apollon Limassol is the only blemish on an otherwise productive run of results. Omonia scored nine goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between NK Celje and Omonia Nicosia.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Celje are positioned near the foot of the standings, while Omonia sit comfortably in the top half — a contrast that reflects their respective starts to the competition and adds extra incentive for the Cypriot side to take points on the road.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch NK Celje vs Omonia Nicosia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: