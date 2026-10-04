CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Nicaragua and Dominican Republic will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Nicaragua and Dominican Republic meet in the CONCACAF Nations League, with the Dominican Republic travelling as the side in considerably better standing within Group 1 of League A.

Nicaragua arrive at this fixture in wretched form. Four consecutive defeats in the Nations League, including a 6-1 loss to Curacao and a 3-2 reverse against their opponents here, have left them rooted at the bottom of the group and without a win to show from this campaign window.

The Dominican Republic come in with a sharply contrasting record. Los Quisqueyanos have won two of their last three Nations League matches, including a 3-2 victory over Nicaragua earlier in the window, and sit third in the group standings.

That prior meeting between these sides gives this fixture added weight. Dominican Republic demonstrated they could handle Nicaragua's attack in September, and they will be confident of repeating the result on the road.

Nicaragua's problems have been structural as much as circumstantial. They have conceded 17 goals across their last five matches, a figure that points to deep defensive vulnerabilities that a Dominican Republic side with attacking momentum will look to expose.

For Dominican Republic, a side that has been building steadily in CONCACAF competition and whose Gold Cup qualification marked a genuine step forward, this is an opportunity to consolidate their position in the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic live.

How to watch Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Nicaragua has not been made available ahead of this fixture. Updates on their squad availability, including any injuries or suspensions, will be added closer to kick-off.

Dominican Republic's squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage. Full team news for Los Quisqueyanos is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Nicaragua arrive in the worst form of any side in the group, having lost four of their last five matches and drawn one. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-3 defeat to Costa Rica in the Nations League, and they were beaten 6-1 by Curacao shortly before that. Across those five matches, Nicaragua have scored just four goals while conceding 17, a record that reflects a side under serious pressure.

Dominican Republic have a more mixed but ultimately encouraging recent run. They have won two and drawn one of their last five, with their most recent Nations League result a 1-4 defeat to Haiti. Before that, they beat Trinidad and Tobago 1-2 and claimed a 3-2 victory over Nicaragua. Across their last five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when Dominican Republic won 3-2 in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture. The series across the last five meetings is closely contested, with Dominican Republic holding the edge. Nicaragua's only win in the recorded head-to-head came in a 2023 Nations League fixture, while Dominican Republic have taken victories in the most recent clash and in earlier friendlies.

Standings

A Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Curacao CUW 3 3 0 0 11 4 +7 9 W W W 2 Haiti HAI 3 3 0 0 9 3 +6 9 W W W 3 Dominican Republic DOM 3 2 0 1 6 7 -1 6 L W W 4 Costa Rica CRC 3 1 0 2 6 6 0 3 W L L 5 Trinidad and Tobago T/T 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0 L L L 6 Nicaragua NIC 3 0 0 3 3 12 -9 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group 1 of League A, Dominican Republic sit third while Nicaragua are sixth. That gap means Dominican Republic arrive with a real platform to build on, while Nicaragua need a result to avoid falling further adrift in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: