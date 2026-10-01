CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Nicaragua and Costa Rica will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Nicaragua vs Costa Rica is available to watch live in the United States. Fubo and FS2 are among the options, with DirecTV Stream and ViX also carrying the match.

Nicaragua and Costa Rica meet in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides arriving at this fixture in difficult stretches of form.

Nicaragua have struggled for results across their recent campaign, sitting sixth in Group A. The home side have conceded freely in their last two Nations League outings and will need a significant improvement to trouble their more experienced opponents.

Costa Rica arrive in similarly troubled waters. Los Ticos have lost all five of their most recent matches, including back-to-back Nations League defeats, and find themselves just one place above Nicaragua in the group standings.

The Central American rivalry adds a layer of familiarity to this contest. These two sides met twice during World Cup qualifying last year, with Costa Rica winning one and the other ending level, so Nicaragua will know they are capable of taking something from the game.

Both teams are searching for a first win in this Nations League window. For Costa Rica, a side with far greater regional pedigree, the pressure to perform is real.

TV channel and live stream information for the match is listed below.

How to watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Nicaragua has not been made available ahead of this fixture. Updates on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

Costa Rica's squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage. Full team news for Los Ticos is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Nicaragua arrive in poor form, having lost four of their last five matches and drawn one. Their two most recent outings in the CONCACAF Nations League ended in heavy defeats, including a 6-1 loss to Curacao, and they were beaten 3-2 by Dominican Republic shortly before that. Across those five matches, Nicaragua have conceded 17 goals while scoring just four, a record that reflects a side under considerable pressure.

Costa Rica's recent run makes for difficult reading as well. Los Ticos have lost all five of their last matches, shipping 13 goals and scoring just two across that run. Their Nations League form has been equally poor, with a 2-0 defeat to Haiti following a 4-3 loss to Curacao. A 3-0 friendly defeat to England earlier in the year further underlines a team that has found results hard to come by.

Head-to-Head Record

Costa Rica have dominated this fixture in recent meetings. The most recent clash, a World Cup qualifying match in October 2025, ended 4-1 to Costa Rica, while an earlier qualifier that September finished 1-1 in Nicaragua. Going further back, Costa Rica won 4-0 in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Across the four meetings on record, Costa Rica have not lost, scoring ten goals to Nicaragua's two.

Standings

A Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Curacao CUW 2 2 0 0 10 4 +6 6 W W 2 Haiti HAI 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6 W W 3 Dominican Republic DOM 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 4 Trinidad and Tobago T/T 2 0 0 2 3 5 -2 0 L L 5 Costa Rica CRC 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 L L 6 Nicaragua NIC 2 0 0 2 3 9 -6 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation

Nicaragua sit sixth in Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League, with Costa Rica one place above them in fifth. Neither side has built the points tally needed to feel comfortable in the group, and this fixture represents a direct contest between two teams who need a result to improve their standing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: