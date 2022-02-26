Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar dipped into his bag of tricks on Saturday against Saint-Etienne with a deft second-half touch.

Receiving a long pass, he neatly crossed his right leg behind his left to gather control.

The Brazilian hit the post in the second half but could not get involved in the scoring in the 3-1 victory.

Watch: Neymar's deft touch for PSG against Saint-Etienne

Welcome to NEYMAR'S SHOW!



Catch PSG vs. St. Etienne live now on beIN SPORTS!#PSGASSE 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/J5aGMkaaqc — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 26, 2022