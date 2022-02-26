Watch: Neymar's deft touch for PSG against Saint-Etienne
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar dipped into his bag of tricks on Saturday against Saint-Etienne with a deft second-half touch.
Receiving a long pass, he neatly crossed his right leg behind his left to gather control.
The Brazilian hit the post in the second half but could not get involved in the scoring in the 3-1 victory.
Editors' Picks
- What does Roman Abramovich's statement mean for Chelsea ahead of the Carabao Cup final?
- 'I look back with a lot of regrets' - Why Everton's teen sensation Jeffers failed to flourish at Arsenal
- Five-a-side row shows why FA policy for transgender players is no longer fit for purpose
- Man City have held off a Liverpool title challenge before - are they ready to do it again?