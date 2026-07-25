Today's game between Newell's Old Boys and Talleres will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 4:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Newell's Old Boys vs Talleres are listed below. Fanatiz is currently the confirmed broadcaster for this fixture.

Newell's Old Boys host Talleres in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at different ends of the table.

Frank Kudelka's side have been inconsistent in recent weeks, picking up draws in their last two outings after a run of back-to-back wins. The Rosario club will be looking to their home support to provide an edge against a Talleres outfit that arrives under Jorge Sampaoli.

Sampaoli, one of Argentine football's most recognisable figures, has a difficult task on his hands. Talleres have lost two of their last three matches, including a heavy Copa Argentina defeat, and confidence looks fragile heading into this trip.

Despite sitting fourth in Apertura Group A, Talleres' recent form tells a story of a team that has stalled. Newell's, sitting fourteenth in that same group but top of Clausura Group A, have their own reasons to push for three points.

This is a fixture with history between two proud Argentine clubs, and the standings make it a contest with points that matter for both sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Talleres, including live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Talleres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Newell's Old Boys are managed by Frank Kudelka, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Talleres head into the fixture under Jorge Sampaoli, with squad news also yet to be confirmed for the visitors. Updates on both teams will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Form

Newell's Old Boys have taken four points from their last two Liga Profesional matches, drawing 1-1 with Velez Sarsfield and 1-1 with Instituto. Their five-match run reads two wins and three draws, with notable victories including a 3-1 win at Union and a 3-1 win away to Central Cordoba de Santiago. Across those five games, Newell's scored eight goals and conceded five, showing an attack that functions but a defence that has not kept a clean sheet since the goalless draw with San Lorenzo in April.

Talleres arrive with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Copa Argentina defeat to Atletico Tucuman on May 20, following a 1-0 Liga Profesional loss to Belgrano. The sole win in that run came against Deportivo Riestra, a 2-0 victory in April. Talleres have scored just three goals across those five matches and conceded five, a return that reflects the difficulties Sampaoli's side are working through.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Talleres beat Newell's Old Boys 2-1 at home in the Liga Profesional. Before that, Newell's claimed a 3-1 win at Talleres in December 2024. Across the last five meetings, Talleres hold three wins to Newell's two, with the sides sharing a 1-1 draw in July 2023.

Standings

In Apertura Group A, Newell's Old Boys sit fourteenth while Talleres are placed fourth. Both clubs are level on top of Clausura Group A, adding another layer of context to this Liga Profesional meeting.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Talleres today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: