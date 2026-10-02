Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 3 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Newell's Old Boys and Lanus will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Newell's Old Boys vs Lanus is available to watch live. Streaming options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Newell's Old Boys host Lanus in the Liga Profesional, with both sides sitting in the same position in the Clausura standings and looking to separate themselves from the pack.

Frank Kudelka's side have been difficult to beat in recent weeks, picking up two wins from their last five matches while keeping things tight at the back. They will be looking to make their home advantage count against a Lanus team in fine travelling form.

Mauricio Pellegrino has his squad in strong shape heading into this fixture. Lanus have won three of their last five Liga Profesional outings and arrive having beaten Estudiantes in their most recent match.

The two clubs have met four times in the last three years, producing some contrasting results. A 5-0 Lanus win earlier this year looms large in the recent memory of this fixture, though Newell's will point to their own victories in this series as evidence the tie is far from one-sided.

For TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Lanus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Newell's Old Boys are managed by Frank Kudelka, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Lanus head coach Mauricio Pellegrino is also without a confirmed team news update at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and lineup details will be added as they become available.

Form

Newell's Old Boys have gone unbeaten in their last five Liga Profesional matches, recording two wins and three draws. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 victory away to Club Atletico Platense, and they also claimed a 2-1 home win over Banfield earlier in that run. The three draws in between, including a goalless stalemate with Estudiantes, reflect a side that is hard to break down but at times struggles to push for a decisive result.

Lanus arrive in strong form, winning three of their last five Liga Profesional fixtures. Pellegrino's side beat Estudiantes 2-1 in their most recent match and also produced a commanding 3-0 away win at Deportivo Riestra. Their only defeat in this stretch came against Boca Juniors, and they have shown a consistent ability to find the net across this period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a heavy 5-0 win for Lanus at home in March 2026, a result that stands as the most striking in recent encounters. Before that, Newell's Old Boys won 2-1 when the sides met in October 2024, and the series across the last five matches shows a relatively even contest overall, with each side claiming two wins and one match going the way of Lanus on home soil in 2023.

Standings

In the Clausura, both Newell's Old Boys and Lanus are level on position, sitting seventh in Group A, meaning this match carries real weight for either side hoping to climb the table. In the Apertura standings, also in Group A, Lanus hold a much stronger footing in fifth place compared to Newell's, who sit fourteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Lanus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: