Liga Profesional - Game Week 5 15 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Newell's Old Boys and Deportivo Riestra will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Newell's Old Boys vs Deportivo Riestra are listed below. Fubo, TyC Sports, Fanatiz, and ViX all carry coverage of this Liga Profesional fixture.

Newell's Old Boys host Deportivo Riestra in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries genuine stakes for both clubs at this stage of the Argentine season.

Frank Kudelka's side have been inconsistent in recent weeks. A 2-2 draw with Boca Juniors showed they can match the division's top sides, but back-to-back defeats to Independiente and Defensa y Justicia have left Newell's needing a response at home.

Deportivo Riestra arrive in surprisingly sharp form for a side sitting fourth in the Clausura Group A table. A 3-0 win over Boca Juniors in late July announced them as a team not to be underestimated, and they backed that up with a 2-0 victory over Estudiantes on August 8.

Newell's sit tenth in the Clausura Group A standings and 14th in the Apertura Group A table, figures that underline the need for three points. A home crowd in Rosario will expect more than the side has shown across its last five outings.

Riestra have their own inconsistencies to manage. A 1-0 loss to Barracas Central on August 2 interrupted their momentum, and Guillermo Duro will know that away trips to Rosario require a disciplined defensive performance.

This is a match where Newell's will look to use home advantage to arrest a poor run, while Riestra will back themselves to cause problems on the counter.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Deportivo Riestra, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Deportivo Riestra with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Newell's Old Boys head coach Frank Kudelka has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Riestra manager Guillermo Duro is similarly without publicly confirmed absences or suspensions. No projected XI has been announced for the away side, and squad information will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Newell's Old Boys have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Defensa y Justicia on August 9, while a 2-2 draw with Boca Juniors on August 2 preceded that. A 1-0 defeat to Independiente and a 1-0 win over Talleres in late July complete a mixed picture. Newell's have scored five goals and conceded five across those five games.

Deportivo Riestra have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Estudiantes on August 8, and they also beat Boca Juniors 3-0 on July 26. Losses to Barracas Central and Defensa y Justicia punctuate an otherwise positive run. Riestra have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when the fixture ended 1-1 in a Liga Profesional match played at Deportivo Riestra's ground. Before that, the sides drew 3-3 in September 2024 in another Liga Profesional encounter at the same venue. Across the three recorded head-to-head meetings, one has been won by Newell's Old Boys, with two matches ending level.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A table, Deportivo Riestra sit fourth while Newell's Old Boys are tenth. In the Apertura Group A standings, Newell's are 14th and Riestra are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Deportivo Riestra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: