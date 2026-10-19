Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 19 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Newell's Old Boys and Central Cordoba de Santiago will kick off at Oct 19, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Newell's Old Boys vs Central Cordoba de Santiago are available via Fanatiz and ViX.

Newell's Old Boys host Central Cordoba de Santiago in the Liga Profesional, with Frank Kudelka's side looking to arrest a dip in form against a visiting team that has shown stubborn resilience in recent weeks.

Newell's have struggled to find consistency. Three draws and two defeats across their last five Liga Profesional outings tell the story of a side that has been difficult to beat but equally difficult to get excited about, with a 1-0 loss to Gimnasia Mendoza their most recent setback.

Central Cordoba arrive with their own concerns, though their recent record shows a team capable of taking points from stronger opponents. Three draws from their last five matches, including a 2-2 result against Estudiantes, suggest Sebastian Dominguez's side will not simply roll over.

The standings place both clubs in the lower half of their respective groups, meaning this fixture carries real weight for both sides as they look to improve their positions before the season reaches its final stretch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live.

How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Central Cordoba de Santiago with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Newell's Old Boys are managed by Frank Kudelka, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates on the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Central Cordoba de Santiago are led by Sebastian Dominguez, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided at this stage. Full squad details will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Newell's Old Boys have taken three draws and two defeats from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Gimnasia Mendoza, and a goalless draw against Lanus and a 1-1 result against Velez Sarsfield reflect a side that has struggled to score with regularity. Kudelka's team did claim a 1-0 win at Platense during this run, which stands as their only victory across the five fixtures.

Central Cordoba de Santiago have recorded three draws and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing produced a 2-2 draw with Estudiantes, and a 1-1 draw against Deportivo Riestra preceded that result. Losses to Boca Juniors, who beat them 3-1, and Independiente represent the low points of their recent run, though the draws against stronger sides show Dominguez's team can compete.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Central Cordoba hosted Newell's in the Liga Profesional and lost 1-3. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, the record is relatively balanced: Newell's have won two, Central Cordoba have won two, and one match ended level, including a goalless Copa Argentina draw in August 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, Newell's sit eighth while Central Cordoba are 14th, placing the hosts in a stronger position but with neither side near the top of the table. In the Apertura Group A, Central Cordoba hold 12th against Newell's 14th, meaning both clubs are fighting to avoid finishing deep in the lower reaches of both standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Central Cordoba de Santiago today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: