Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 26 Aug 2026 - 14:45 St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion will kick-off at Aug 26, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Carabao Cup fixture are listed below.

Newcastle United host West Bromwich Albion at St James' Park in the Carabao Cup, with Matthias Jaissle's side looking to make early progress in the domestic cup competition.

The Magpies come into this tie off the back of a dramatic opening weekend in the Premier League, where they led Liverpool twice before Dominik Szoboszlai's 99th-minute penalty denied them a famous win. Jaissle was vocal in his criticism of the late decision, but the performance gave Newcastle reason for encouragement ahead of a busy fixture schedule.

Off the pitch, the club has been active in the transfer market. Newcastle agreed a £52 million deal to sign Nico González from Manchester City, with the Spanish midfielder set to undergo a medical as Jaissle reshapes his squad following a turbulent summer of departures.

West Brom arrive from the Championship in fine fettle. James Morrison's side have won all five of their most recent matches, including a 3-1 victory over Burnley in their last outing and a Carabao Cup first-round win over Rotherham United. They will not be short of confidence heading to Tyneside.

For the Baggies, this represents a chance to test themselves against top-flight opposition at one of English football's most atmospheric grounds. Morrison's team have shown they can score freely, and they will back themselves to cause problems.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle United vs West Brom, including the TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Newcastle are managed by Matthias Jaissle, who has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this Carabao Cup tie. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

West Brom head coach James Morrison also has no reported absentees in the data available ahead of the trip to St James' Park. No projected XI has been confirmed, and further squad updates are expected nearer to the match.

Form

Newcastle United's last five matches have produced one win, one draw, and three losses. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League, a match in which they led twice before conceding a stoppage-time penalty. Prior to that, they lost 1-2 to Bayer Leverkusen and 1-1 to Strasbourg in pre-season friendlies, and suffered a 3-1 defeat to Everton. Their only win in the run came against Valencia, with Newcastle winning 2-1 away from home.

West Brom have won all five of their last five matches. Morrison's side beat Burnley 3-1 in the Championship most recently, and also claimed a 2-1 win at Norwich City. Their Carabao Cup campaign began with a 4-1 thrashing of Rotherham United, while pre-season victories over Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town completed an unbeaten run. West Brom scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded just five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw, played in the Premier League at The Hawthorns in March 2021. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Newcastle hold the edge with three wins to West Brom's one, with one match ending level. Newcastle's victories include a 2-1 home win in December 2020 and a 3-2 FA Cup win at The Hawthorns in March 2020, while West Brom's sole win came at St James' Park in April 2018, finishing 0-1.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: