Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 10:00 St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Hull City will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Newcastle United vs Hull City is available to watch live in the United States. Viewers can catch the action on NBCSN, with streaming options available through Fubo and Peacock.

Newcastle United host Hull City at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this early stage of the season.

Matthias Jaissle's side come into this one bruised after a 4-1 defeat at Elland Road last weekend handed them their first loss of the campaign. That result ended an unbeaten run that had included wins over Tottenham and a draw at Bournemouth, and the manner of the defeat will have stung.

Compounding Jaissle's problems is a growing injury list. Anthony Elanga, who had been one of Newcastle's standout performers, is facing a potentially lengthy absence after being ruled out of Sweden's international fixtures. His loss adds to an already stretched squad ahead of a game Newcastle will be desperate to win on home soil.

Hull City arrive at St James' Park in fine fettle. Sergej Jakirovic's Tigers have made a strong start to their Premier League campaign, with a resilient 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge among the results that have kept them unbeaten in the league. They sit fourth in the table heading into this fixture.

The away side carry their own injury concerns, with a number of players unavailable for selection. Still, Hull have shown the defensive organisation and attacking intent to cause problems for sides of Newcastle's calibre this season.

TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Hull City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matthias Jaissle faces a significant selection headache going into this fixture. Daniel Burn, William Osula, Joelinton, Nico Gonzalez, Ewen Jaouen, Anthony Elanga, and Jacob Ramsey are all unavailable through injury. The projected XI is expected to feature Lukas Hornicek in goal, with a back four of Lewis Hall, Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, and Sven Botman. Harvey Barnes, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Jacob Murphy, Lewis Miley, and Aladji Bamba are listed in midfield and wide areas, with Yoane Wissa leading the attack.

Sergej Jakirovic is also without several players for the trip to Tyneside. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Ilyas Ansah, Hidemasa Morita, Nobel Mendy, and Paddy McNair are all listed as injured. Hull's projected starting XI has Konstantinos Tzolakis between the posts, a back line of John Egan, Semi Ajayi, and Lucas Herrington, with Ryan Giles, Matt Crooks, Lewie Coyle, Regan Slater, and Mohamed Belloumi in midfield, and Oli McBurnie partnering Elliot Stroud in attack.

Form

Newcastle have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last four competitive outings, with their most recent result a 4-1 Premier League loss at Leeds United on September 14. Before that defeat, they had beaten Tottenham 2-0 in the league and won 1-0 at Millwall in the Carabao Cup. A 2-2 draw at Bournemouth also features in their recent run. Across their last five matches, Newcastle scored ten goals and conceded seven.

Hull City's last five matches show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent league outing was a 2-2 draw at Chelsea, and they also claimed a 1-0 Premier League win at Coventry City during this stretch. The Tigers lost 1-0 to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup, while draws against Aston Villa and Stoke City round out the run. Hull have scored four goals and conceded three across their five league games in this period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly in July 2024, when Newcastle won 2-0 at Hull City's ground. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 in a friendly in July 2018. Their last competitive encounter was a Carabao Cup tie in November 2016, which ended 1-1, while Newcastle won 3-0 at Hull in a Premier League fixture in January 2015. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches on record, Newcastle have won twice and Hull once, with two draws.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle United are currently placed 12th, while Hull City sit fourth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: