Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Aston Villa will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Newcastle United host Aston Villa at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that arrives at a telling moment for both clubs.

Matthias Jaissle's side head into this game on the back of a 4-1 defeat to Coventry City in their most recent league outing, a result that underlined the defensive vulnerabilities that have plagued their home form this season. Newcastle sit eleventh in the Premier League table, and a run that also includes a 4-1 loss to Leeds has put pressure on the new manager to find consistency.

Aston Villa arrive in the northeast in sharply contrasting form. Unai Emery's side produced one of their best performances of the season midweek, dismantling Fenerbahce 6-0 at Villa Park in the Champions League. Nicolas Jackson scored twice before half-time, Ross Barkley added a clinical brace from the penalty spot, and the result lifted Villa to third in the Champions League standings with two wins from two.

The victory ended a difficult run of home results for Villa, with Emery having publicly challenged his players to restore Villa Park's reputation before the Fenerbahce game. On the road, though, Villa have been consistently dangerous — wins at Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City in the Carabao Cup bookend their recent away record.

Dan Burn, Newcastle's club captain, is fighting to regain his starting place following an ankle injury, adding further uncertainty to a backline that has already conceded heavily in recent weeks.

With Newcastle searching for a response after their Coventry humiliation and Villa carrying Champions League momentum into the weekend, this fixture has genuine stakes for both sides. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matthias Jaissle will be without Anthony Elanga, Ewen Jaouen, Jacob Ramsey, Bazoumana Toure, and Valentino Livramento through injury as he selects his Newcastle side. The projected XI features Lukas Hornicek in goal, with a back four of Lewis Hall, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Jacob Murphy. Harvey Barnes, Joseph Willock, Nico Gonzalez, and Matias Fernandez-Pardo are named in midfield, with Yoane Wissa and Lewis Miley also included. Dan Burn, the club captain, is not listed in the probable lineup as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Unai Emery names a Villa squad without Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, Brian Madjo, George Hemmings, and Matteo Ruggeri, all absent through injury. The projected XI has Zion Suzuki in goal, with Matty Cash, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrone Mings, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef forming the defence. Johan Manzambi, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Joao Gomes, and John McGinn complete the midfield, with Nicolas Jackson leading the attack.

Form

Newcastle have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 home defeat to Coventry City in the Premier League, and a 4-1 loss to Leeds earlier in the run represents another low point. A 2-1 win over Hull City and a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth offer some balance, while a Carabao Cup victory over Millwall rounds out the five. Newcastle have scored eight goals and conceded twelve across that period.

Aston Villa's last five matches produced four wins and one draw. Their most recent result was the 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce, which followed a 2-2 Premier League draw with Brentford. Villa also claimed a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur and a 1-3 Carabao Cup victory at Coventry City. They have scored fifteen goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, with their only dropped points coming in the draw at Brentford.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Newcastle hosted Aston Villa at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that ended 0-2 to the visitors. Before that, Villa won 1-3 at Newcastle in an FA Cup tie in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Villa hold the stronger record with three wins to Newcastle's one, and one match ending level. Newcastle's most recent win in the series came on Boxing Day 2024, when they beat Villa 3-0 at St James' Park.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle sit eleventh while Aston Villa are placed sixteenth. Both clubs find themselves in the bottom half of the division, making this a fixture with real importance for each side's ambitions of climbing the standings as the season develops.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: