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Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
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Watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 7:30 AM.

US viewers have several options to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth live. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

USA Network

USA Network

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Fubo

Fubo

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UNIVERSO

UNIVERSO

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

Sling TV

Sling TV

Click here

Newcastle United host AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in a Premier League Matchday 3 fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at opposite ends of an early-season table.

Matthias Jaissle's side arrive into this one with back-to-back wins in league football, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on the road before that. The summer window closed with Newcastle pushing their total spending to £262 million, completing a deadline-day move for Belgium international Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille — a signing that signals serious intent from the Magpies hierarchy.

The departures have been notable too. Nick Woltemade has joined Juventus on a season-long loan, while Anthony Gordon is now at Barcelona, where he has made a blistering start. The squad Jaissle fields on Saturday will look different to the one that finished last season.

Bournemouth arrive under Marco Rose with two points from their opening two league games. A draw at Everton on Matchday 2 followed a defeat to Manchester City, leaving the Cherries in 14th and looking to find their footing in what promises to be a demanding campaign.

Rose's squad has depth concerns of its own heading north, with four players currently sidelined through injury. Getting a result at St James' Park would represent a meaningful early statement.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth live.

How to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Formation
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
21L. Hornicek3L. Hall4S. Botman12M. Thiaw37A. Dedic28J. Willock19A. Elanga6N. Gonzalez11H. Barnes67L. Miley9Y. Wissa1D. Petrovic14A. Silva3A. Truffert15A. Smith5J. Hill12T. Adams37Rayan8A. Scott19J. Kluivert16M. Tavernier9Evanilson
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
Newcastle United

Starting XI

AFC Bournemouth

Manager

  • M. Jaissle
  • M. Rose

Newcastle head into this fixture without four players. Joelinton, Daniel Burn, Valentino Livramento, and William Osula are all listed as injured, with no suspensions to report. Jaissle's projected XI reads: Lukas Hornicek; Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall; Joseph Willock, Nico Gonzalez; Anthony Elanga, Lewis Miley, Harvey Barnes; Yoane Wissa. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Bournemouth also carry injury concerns on the trip to Tyneside. Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic are all unavailable for Rose, with no suspensions in the squad. Rose's projected XI is: Djordje Petrovic; Adam Smith, James Hill, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert; Lewis Cook, Alex Scott; Rayan, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert; Evanilson.

Form

NEW

NEW - Form

B04
L1-2
STR
L1-1
LIV
D2-2
WBA
W3-2
TOT
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BOU

BOU - Form

GEN
W10-1
BET
D2-2
M05
L2-1
MCI
L2-1
EVE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Newcastle's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League victory at Tottenham Hotspur on August 29, and they also beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the Carabao Cup days earlier. The one league draw came against Liverpool, finishing 2-2. The two defeats were pre-season friendlies against Strasbourg and Bayer Leverkusen, so their competitive form reads well across the opening weeks.

Bournemouth's last five matches produce one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Everton in the Premier League on August 29, while a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Matchday 1 preceded that. A 10-1 pre-season win over Genoa inflates the goals-scored column, but stripping that out, Rose's side have scored four and conceded five across their four other matches. No clean sheets in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Newcastle UnitedDrawAFC Bournemouth
1
2
2
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
FA Cup
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
3
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 18, 2026, when Bournemouth won 1-2 at St James' Park in the Premier League. Before that, an FA Cup tie in January 2026 finished 3-3 at the same ground. Across the last five meetings, Bournemouth hold two wins to Newcastle's one, with two draws. Newcastle have not beaten Bournemouth in their last four attempts, a run stretching back to before a goalless draw at Vitality Stadium in September 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
220075+26
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
211041+34
D
W
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
211021+14
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
210174+33
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210154+13
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
21012203
W
L
13
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
14
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
200224-20
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
200205-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Newcastle United currently sit sixth, while AFC Bournemouth are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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