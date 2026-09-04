Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 07:30 St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 7:30 AM.

US viewers have several options to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth live. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Newcastle United host AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in a Premier League Matchday 3 fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at opposite ends of an early-season table.

Matthias Jaissle's side arrive into this one with back-to-back wins in league football, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on the road before that. The summer window closed with Newcastle pushing their total spending to £262 million, completing a deadline-day move for Belgium international Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille — a signing that signals serious intent from the Magpies hierarchy.

The departures have been notable too. Nick Woltemade has joined Juventus on a season-long loan, while Anthony Gordon is now at Barcelona, where he has made a blistering start. The squad Jaissle fields on Saturday will look different to the one that finished last season.

Bournemouth arrive under Marco Rose with two points from their opening two league games. A draw at Everton on Matchday 2 followed a defeat to Manchester City, leaving the Cherries in 14th and looking to find their footing in what promises to be a demanding campaign.

Rose's squad has depth concerns of its own heading north, with four players currently sidelined through injury. Getting a result at St James' Park would represent a meaningful early statement.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth live.

How to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Newcastle head into this fixture without four players. Joelinton, Daniel Burn, Valentino Livramento, and William Osula are all listed as injured, with no suspensions to report. Jaissle's projected XI reads: Lukas Hornicek; Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall; Joseph Willock, Nico Gonzalez; Anthony Elanga, Lewis Miley, Harvey Barnes; Yoane Wissa. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Bournemouth also carry injury concerns on the trip to Tyneside. Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic are all unavailable for Rose, with no suspensions in the squad. Rose's projected XI is: Djordje Petrovic; Adam Smith, James Hill, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert; Lewis Cook, Alex Scott; Rayan, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert; Evanilson.

Form

Newcastle's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League victory at Tottenham Hotspur on August 29, and they also beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the Carabao Cup days earlier. The one league draw came against Liverpool, finishing 2-2. The two defeats were pre-season friendlies against Strasbourg and Bayer Leverkusen, so their competitive form reads well across the opening weeks.

Bournemouth's last five matches produce one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Everton in the Premier League on August 29, while a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Matchday 1 preceded that. A 10-1 pre-season win over Genoa inflates the goals-scored column, but stripping that out, Rose's side have scored four and conceded five across their four other matches. No clean sheets in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 18, 2026, when Bournemouth won 1-2 at St James' Park in the Premier League. Before that, an FA Cup tie in January 2026 finished 3-3 at the same ground. Across the last five meetings, Bournemouth hold two wins to Newcastle's one, with two draws. Newcastle have not beaten Bournemouth in their last four attempts, a run stretching back to before a goalless draw at Vitality Stadium in September 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle United currently sit sixth, while AFC Bournemouth are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: