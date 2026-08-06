Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 6 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between New York City FC and Santos Laguna will kick-off at Aug 6, 2026, 7:30 PM.

New York City FC vs Santos Laguna is available to watch live on Apple TV. The Leagues Cup is fully covered by Apple TV as part of its MLS rights package, meaning subscribers can stream the match without any blackouts or regional restrictions.

New York City FC host Santos Laguna in the Leagues Cup 2026, with the Boys in Blue looking to make their mark in the summer continental tournament against Mexican opposition.

Pascal Jansen's side arrive at this fixture on the back of a mixed run in Major League Soccer. Two wins in their last three league outings show a team capable of putting results together, though a draw against Toronto FC in their most recent game suggests they have not yet hit top gear.

Santos Laguna, meanwhile, come into this match under serious pressure. Renato Paiva's squad have lost three consecutive Liga MX games, conceding seven goals in the process, and their confidence heading into this Leagues Cup group-stage fixture will be tested.

For NYCFC, the Leagues Cup represents a chance to build momentum and give fringe players meaningful minutes before the MLS season resumes. Jansen will want a performance that reflects the club's ambitions for the second half of the campaign.

Santos arrive as a Liga MX outfit mid-season, which brings its own complications. Fixture congestion and squad rotation are real factors for Paiva, and their recent results suggest the team is finding form difficult to sustain.

This Leagues Cup group-stage clash gives both clubs an opportunity to advance in the competition and earn a morale boost. NYCFC hold home advantage and will look to use that to their benefit.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch New York City FC vs Santos Laguna live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch New York City FC vs Santos Laguna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pascal Jansen has not confirmed his probable lineup for New York City FC ahead of this Leagues Cup fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Santos Laguna head coach Renato Paiva is similarly without a confirmed starting XI at this stage, with no injury or suspension data provided for the away squad. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

New York City FC head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC on July 31, while a 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC earlier in July showed their attacking threat. NYCFC also claimed a 2-1 away victory at Columbus Crew during that stretch. Their two defeats came against Nashville SC and Columbus Crew, the latter a US Open Cup exit.

Santos Laguna arrive in poor form, having lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a heavy 3-0 defeat to CF America on August 2, and they also fell 1-0 to Atlas and 3-2 to Monterrey in Liga MX. A 3-0 win over Monterrey in April remains their only positive result across the five-match sample. Santos have conceded 12 goals in five games, a run that points to real defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between New York City FC and Santos Laguna. This fixture may represent a rare or first encounter between the two clubs in competitive football.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, New York City FC sit in 26th place while Santos Laguna are positioned 32nd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New York City FC vs Santos Laguna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: