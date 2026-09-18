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Major League Soccer
team-logoNew York City FC
Yankee Stadium
team-logoRed Bull New York
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch New York City FC vs Red Bull New York Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
New York City FC vs Red Bull New York
New York City FC
Red Bull New York
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and Red Bull New York, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 26
Yankee Stadium

Today's game between New York City FC and Red Bull New York will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 7:30 PM.

New York City FC vs Red Bull New York is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, with no local or national blackouts.

Apple TV

Apple TV

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New York City FC host Red Bull New York at Yankee Stadium in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference derby that carries real weight for both sides as the regular season pushes toward its final stretch.

Pascal Jansen's side come into this fixture with some momentum behind them. NYCFC picked up a 2-0 win at Real Salt Lake on September 13, ending a run of three straight draws and giving the club a timely lift ahead of this city derby.

The Red Bulls arrive in contrasting shape. Michael Bradley's side have taken just two points from their last five MLS outings, and a 2-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC on September 10 extended a difficult period for a squad that has struggled to find any consistency.

In the Eastern Conference standings, NYCFC sit eighth while the Red Bulls are tenth, making this a direct battle between two clubs chasing the same postseason positions.

Both managers will know that dropping points against a local rival at this stage of the campaign would be costly. The margin for error is shrinking, and the stakes in this derby reflect that.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch New York City FC vs Red Bull New York live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch New York City FC vs Red Bull New York with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New York City FC vs Red Bull New York Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Jansen

Pascal Jansen has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for New York City FC, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Michael Bradley has similarly not released a projected XI or confirmed squad details for the Red Bulls. No absences or suspensions are on record for the visiting side at this stage.

Form

NYC

NYC - Form

NER
D1-1
TFC
D1-1
NSC
D0-0
NER
L1-2
RSL
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RNY

RNY - Form

CHI
D1-1
PHI
L1-3
SEA
D0-0
LAF
L2-0
COL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

New York City FC head into this match with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory at Real Salt Lake on September 13, which followed a 1-2 defeat to New England Revolution. Before that, the Boys in Blue drew three consecutive matches against Nashville SC, Toronto FC, and New England Revolution, scoring three goals and conceding three across those three games. NYCFC have scored four goals and conceded three across their last five outings in all.

Red Bull New York carry a record of one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Columbus Crew on September 12, which ended a run of three matches without a victory. Prior to that, the Red Bulls lost 2-0 to Los Angeles FC, drew 0-0 with Seattle Sounders, and lost 1-3 to Philadelphia Union. New York have scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

New York City FCDrawRed Bull New York
3
1
1
Major League Soccer
Red Bull New York badge
Red Bull New York
RNY
1
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
1
FT
US Open Cup
Red Bull New York badge
Red Bull New York
RNY
1
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
3
FT
Major League Soccer
Red Bull New York badge
Red Bull New York
RNY
2
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
3
FT
Major League Soccer
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
2
Red Bull New York badge
Red Bull New York
RNY
0
FT
Major League Soccer
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
0
Red Bull New York badge
Red Bull New York
RNY
2
FT
9Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on May 16, 2026, when Red Bull New York and New York City FC drew 1-1 at home. Before that, NYCFC beat the Red Bulls 3-1 in the US Open Cup in April 2026, and New York City FC won 3-2 away at Red Bull New York in MLS in September 2025. Across the last five recorded fixtures, NYCFC hold three wins to the Red Bulls' one, with one draw, and the matches have produced 10 goals in total.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2516635021+2954
D
L
D
W
W
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
2512946146+1545
D
D
D
W
L
3
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
2513484131+1043
W
W
L
W
D
4
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
2511774536+940
D
W
D
W
W
5
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2411674535+1039
L
D
D
D
D
6
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
25104114456-1234
W
W
W
D
W
7
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
2596104639+733
W
W
W
W
D
8
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
258893933+632
W
L
D
D
D
9
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
248885259-732
D
L
L
D
W
10
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
2586113348-1530
W
L
D
L
D
11
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
2461173037-729
D
W
D
L
L
12
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
2561183846-829
L
W
D
D
W
13
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2565143542-723
L
L
W
L
L
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2565142943-1423
D
L
D
L
W
15
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2556143151-2021
L
L
L
L
D
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New York City FC currently sit eighth while Red Bull New York are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New York City FC vs Red Bull New York today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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