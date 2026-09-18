Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 18 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Yankee Stadium

Today's game between New York City FC and Red Bull New York will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 7:30 PM.

New York City FC vs Red Bull New York is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, with no local or national blackouts.

New York City FC host Red Bull New York at Yankee Stadium in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference derby that carries real weight for both sides as the regular season pushes toward its final stretch.

Pascal Jansen's side come into this fixture with some momentum behind them. NYCFC picked up a 2-0 win at Real Salt Lake on September 13, ending a run of three straight draws and giving the club a timely lift ahead of this city derby.

The Red Bulls arrive in contrasting shape. Michael Bradley's side have taken just two points from their last five MLS outings, and a 2-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC on September 10 extended a difficult period for a squad that has struggled to find any consistency.

In the Eastern Conference standings, NYCFC sit eighth while the Red Bulls are tenth, making this a direct battle between two clubs chasing the same postseason positions.

Both managers will know that dropping points against a local rival at this stage of the campaign would be costly. The margin for error is shrinking, and the stakes in this derby reflect that.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch New York City FC vs Red Bull New York live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch New York City FC vs Red Bull New York with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pascal Jansen has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for New York City FC, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Michael Bradley has similarly not released a projected XI or confirmed squad details for the Red Bulls. No absences or suspensions are on record for the visiting side at this stage.

Form

New York City FC head into this match with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory at Real Salt Lake on September 13, which followed a 1-2 defeat to New England Revolution. Before that, the Boys in Blue drew three consecutive matches against Nashville SC, Toronto FC, and New England Revolution, scoring three goals and conceding three across those three games. NYCFC have scored four goals and conceded three across their last five outings in all.

Red Bull New York carry a record of one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Columbus Crew on September 12, which ended a run of three matches without a victory. Prior to that, the Red Bulls lost 2-0 to Los Angeles FC, drew 0-0 with Seattle Sounders, and lost 1-3 to Philadelphia Union. New York have scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on May 16, 2026, when Red Bull New York and New York City FC drew 1-1 at home. Before that, NYCFC beat the Red Bulls 3-1 in the US Open Cup in April 2026, and New York City FC won 3-2 away at Red Bull New York in MLS in September 2025. Across the last five recorded fixtures, NYCFC hold three wins to the Red Bulls' one, with one draw, and the matches have produced 10 goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New York City FC currently sit eighth while Red Bull New York are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New York City FC vs Red Bull New York today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: