Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 9 Sept 2026 - 20:00 Citi Field

Today's game between New York City FC and New England Revolution will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 8:00 PM.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with no separate pass required and no local or national blackouts.

New York City FC host New England Revolution at Citi Field in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with playoff implications for both sides.

Pascal Jansen's side have not won in their last five MLS matches, collecting three draws and two defeats in a run that has left them seventh in the East. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Nashville SC, a result that did little to ease the pressure on a squad that has been unable to string wins together through the final stretch of the regular season.

New England Revolution arrive in New York in considerably better shape. Marko Mitrovic's side sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and have shown they can score freely on the road, with a 3-0 win at DC United and a 3-1 victory at Columbus Crew both coming away from home this season.

The Revolution's most recent result, however, was a 2-1 defeat to LA Galaxy, which tempers the momentum slightly. Mitrovic will want a response on the road as the league's postseason picture begins to sharpen.

For NYCFC, this is a fixture they cannot afford to lose. Seventh place offers a foothold in the playoff picture, but the gap to the teams above them could widen quickly if results do not improve at Citi Field.

TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

How to watch New York City FC vs New England Revolution with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pascal Jansen has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Marko Mitrovic has similarly not released a projected XI or confirmed squad details for the visitors. No injuries or suspensions are on record for New England Revolution at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

New York City FC have not won any of their last five MLS matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Nashville SC, following a 1-1 draw against New England Revolution and another 1-1 draw with Toronto FC. Defeats to FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union complete the run. NYCFC have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

New England Revolution have collected two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to LA Galaxy, which ended a run that included a 3-1 away win at Columbus Crew and a 3-0 victory at DC United. The Revolution drew 1-1 with NYCFC and lost 2-1 to Toronto FC in the same period. They have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 23, 2026, when New England Revolution and New York City FC drew 1-1 in MLS. Before that, Revolution beat NYCFC 2-0 at home in April 2025, while NYCFC won 2-1 at home in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, New England hold two wins to NYCFC's two, with one draw, and the sides have also met in the 2024 Leagues Cup, which ended 1-1.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New York City FC currently sit seventh while New England Revolution occupy fourth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New York City FC vs New England Revolution today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: