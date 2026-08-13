Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 13 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between New York City FC and Necaxa will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 7:30 PM.

New York City FC vs Necaxa is available to stream in the United States. The live stream option for this Leagues Cup fixture is listed below.

New York City FC and Necaxa meet in the Leagues Cup 2026, with Pascal Jansen's MLS side hosting Martín Varini's Liga MX outfit in a cross-confederation group-stage fixture.

For NYCFC, this match arrives at a delicate moment. The Boys in Blue lost 2-1 to Cruz Azul on August 9, a result that ended a run of three wins from their previous four outings and left their Leagues Cup position in need of repair.

Necaxa arrive in no better shape. Los Rayos have lost three straight matches, including back-to-back Leagues Cup defeats to Chicago Fire FC and Philadelphia Union, and Varini's squad is running out of margin for error in the group standings.

NYCFC opened their Leagues Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Santos Laguna on August 6, which showed they can compete against Mexican opposition. That win now feels like a distant memory after the Cruz Azul defeat, and Jansen will demand an immediate response.

Necaxa did show what they are capable of in July, winning consecutive Liga MX fixtures against Monterrey and Atlante. But three straight losses since then paint a picture of a side struggling for consistency at the worst possible time.

Both clubs need points badly. A defeat for either side would leave their prospects of reaching the Leagues Cup quarterfinals in serious doubt.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch New York City FC vs Necaxa, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch New York City FC vs Necaxa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pascal Jansen has not confirmed a probable lineup for New York City FC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Necaxa, coach Martín Varini has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences on record at this stage. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

New York City FC have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on August 9. Before that, they beat Santos Laguna 2-0 in their Leagues Cup opener on August 6 and drew 1-1 with Toronto FC in MLS on July 31. NYCFC also beat Chicago Fire FC 3-1 and won 2-1 away at Columbus Crew during that stretch.

Necaxa have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Leagues Cup defeat to Philadelphia Union on August 9, following a 2-0 loss to Chicago Fire FC on August 7. Prior to those setbacks, Los Rayos lost 3-1 to Toluca in Liga MX on August 3, though they had won back-to-back league fixtures against Monterrey and Atlante in July, both by a 2-1 scoreline.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between New York City FC and Necaxa. This fixture represents a cross-confederation encounter in the Leagues Cup format, and historical meeting data between the two clubs has not been recorded in the available dataset.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, New York City FC sit in 25th place while Necaxa are positioned 34th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New York City FC vs Necaxa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: