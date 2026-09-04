Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 4 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Yankee Stadium

Today's game between New York City FC and Nashville SC will kick off at Sep 4, 2026, 7:30 PM.

New York City FC vs Nashville SC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with no separate pass required. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

New York City FC host Nashville SC at Yankee Stadium in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that could not arrive at a worse time for the home side.

Pascal Jansen's NYCFC have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions. Back-to-back league draws against Toronto FC and New England Revolution, sandwiched around defeats to FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union, have left the club drifting toward the bottom half of the playoff picture. A Leagues Cup exit at the hands of Necaxa compounded a difficult August.

Nashville SC arrive in New York as the form team in the Eastern Conference. BJ Callaghan's side have rattled off four wins from their last five outings, including a 4-0 demolition of FC Cincinnati and a 4-1 win over Inter Miami. They sit first in the East and are playing with the confidence of a team that has found its rhythm at precisely the right moment.

The contrast in trajectories is stark. NYCFC sit seventh and need points to protect their playoff position. Nashville, top of the table, have every incentive to extend their lead with the regular season entering its final stretch.

Callaghan's squad have not been shy about scoring away from home, with the 1-0 win at Red Bull New York and the 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew both coming on the road. Yankee Stadium offers no guarantee of safety for a City side that has looked vulnerable in recent weeks.

For Jansen, this is a fixture that demands a response. NYCFC's home form and the backing of their own crowd may count for something, but Nashville will not come to the Bronx without ambition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch New York City FC vs Nashville SC live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch New York City FC vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pascal Jansen has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

BJ Callaghan has similarly not released a projected XI or confirmed squad details for the visitors. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for Nashville SC at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

New York City FC carry a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at New England Revolution on August 23, which followed another 1-1 draw against Toronto FC on August 29. NYCFC lost 2-1 to FC Cincinnati and 3-2 to Philadelphia Union in MLS, and also fell 2-1 to Necaxa in the Leagues Cup. City have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five outings, a return that reflects their recent struggles at both ends of the pitch.

Nashville SC arrive with four wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati on August 30, which extended a run that also included a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew and a 1-0 away win at Red Bull New York. The Leagues Cup brought a 2-1 defeat to Monterrey, but Nashville's return to MLS action has produced three consecutive wins. Callaghan's side have scored nine goals and conceded three across their last four league outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 24, 2026, when Nashville SC beat New York City FC 2-1 at home in MLS. Before that, NYCFC won 2-1 when the sides met at Yankee Stadium in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nashville hold three wins to NYCFC's two, with the sides also sharing a 2-2 draw at Geodis Park in May 2025.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while New York City FC are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New York City FC vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: