Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Citi Field

Today's game between New York City FC and Los Angeles FC will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:30 PM.

New York City FC vs Los Angeles FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. For the 2026 season, Major League Soccer discontinued its standalone Season Pass and integrated all match coverage directly into a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning no additional fee is required. Every regular season match, the playoffs, and the Leagues Cup are all included.

New York City FC host Los Angeles FC at Citi Field in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries different but pressing stakes for both sides as the regular season moves into its final stretch.

Pascal Jansen's NYCFC arrive at this game in poor form and sitting tenth in the Eastern Conference. Three defeats in their last five matches, including losses to Inter Miami and Chicago Fire FC, have left them scrambling for points with the playoff places slipping further out of reach.

Xavi Tamarit's LAFC make the cross-country trip in marginally better shape. Sixth in the Western Conference, they remain inside the playoff positions but cannot afford to drop points on the road. A win at Citi Field would strengthen their grip on the postseason.

LAFC's most recent outing produced a 3-1 victory over Austin FC, a result that snapped a difficult run and gave the squad a timely confidence boost ahead of this trip east.

For NYCFC, the urgency is acute. A 2-0 defeat to Inter Miami in their last outing extended a run of results that has made their postseason ambitions look increasingly fragile.

Two clubs with contrasting recent trajectories meet in New York, with LAFC looking to consolidate and NYCFC desperate to arrest a slide. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch New York City FC vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pascal Jansen has not confirmed a probable lineup for NYCFC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Xavi Tamarit's LAFC are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with no injury or suspension details available for the away squad. Further information on both sides will be added as it is released.

Form

NYCFC have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Inter Miami CF, while they also suffered losses to Chicago Fire FC and Red Bull New York in that run. Their sole win came at Real Salt Lake, a 2-0 victory on the road. The Boys in Blue drew 2-2 with Atlanta United in the other fixture, scoring five goals and conceding six across the five games.

LAFC have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Austin FC, and they also drew 1-1 with Vancouver Whitecaps. Their only defeat in the run came against FC Dallas, a 1-0 loss. LAFC drew 2-2 with San Jose Earthquakes and suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City earlier in the sequence, scoring nine goals and conceding eight across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2025, when Los Angeles FC hosted New York City FC and won 1-0. Across the last four recorded head-to-head fixtures, LAFC hold one win to NYCFC's one, with two matches ending level. The series has been tight and evenly contested, with neither side able to establish consistent dominance over the other.

Standings

NYCFC sit tenth in the Eastern Conference, a position that leaves them outside the playoff places and in need of results quickly. LAFC are sixth in the Western Conference, inside the postseason positions but without the comfort of a significant cushion as the regular season draws to a close.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New York City FC vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: