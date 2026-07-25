Major League Soccer - Game Week 17 Yankee Stadium

Today's game between New York City FC and Chicago Fire FC will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS match in 2026. All MLS content is fully integrated into a standard Apple TV subscription, priced at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with no separate add-on pass required. There are no local or national blackouts, meaning fans can watch from anywhere. The TV channel and live stream details for this fixture are listed below.

New York City FC host Chicago Fire FC at Yankee Stadium in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with genuine table implications for both clubs.

NYCFC come into this game under Pascal Jansen having struggled for consistency in recent league play. A defeat away at Columbus Crew on July 22 extended a difficult run, and Jansen will be looking for a response on home turf in front of the Boys in Blue faithful.

Chicago Fire arrive in New York off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Inter Miami, a game in which Robert Lewandowski made his MLS debut. That loss aside, Gregg Berhalter's side have been in solid form since the World Cup break, and their third-place standing in the Eastern Conference reflects a squad with real belief.

The Fire's season has been energised by Lewandowski's arrival. His debut was one of the more talked-about moments of the MLS restart, even if Luis Suarez had the final say for Miami that evening.

From a standings perspective, this match carries weight. Chicago sit third in the Eastern Conference, while NYCFC are sixth. Three points for the visitors would tighten their grip on a playoff position; three points for the hosts would drag them back into contention.

Both sides have enough quality to make this a competitive evening at Yankee Stadium, and the head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of interest to proceedings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch New York City FC vs Chicago Fire FC live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch New York City FC vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New York City FC manager Pascal Jansen has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news is confirmed.

Chicago Fire FC head coach Gregg Berhalter is similarly without confirmed squad news at this stage. No projected XI, injury list, or suspension data has been released for the away side. Further information will be included as it becomes available.

Form

New York City FC have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 defeat away at Columbus Crew on July 22, which followed a 2-1 MLS loss to Nashville SC. NYCFC's brighter moments in that run include a 0-1 win at Charlotte FC and a 1-1 draw with Red Bull New York. They also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Columbus in the US Open Cup during the same period.

Chicago Fire have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Inter Miami on July 22, though they arrived at that game on the back of three consecutive wins: a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC, a 2-0 win away at CF Montreal, and a 3-1 win at DC United. The Fire lost 3-1 to Red Bull New York earlier in the run. Across their last five games, Chicago scored ten goals and conceded ten.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in September 2025, when Chicago Fire beat New York City FC 3-1 at Soldier Field in MLS. Prior to that, NYCFC ran out 3-1 winners at home in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the sides have shared the spoils with two wins apiece and one draw, combining for twelve goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Chicago Fire FC currently sit third while New York City FC are sixth, making this a fixture with direct implications for both clubs' playoff positioning.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New York City FC vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: